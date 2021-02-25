In the latest transfer news Christian Pulisic has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich, as the USMNT star is said to be keen on a return to the Bundesliga.

He has also been passed fit after a calf problem and will be in Chelsea’s squad for their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

“I’m very happy that both Kai and Christian are in the group. They trained with us earlier and had no complaints. They will travel with us and they are in the squad,” new Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said.

As for the transfer reports, new Chelsea boss Tuchel was asked about Pulisic’s future last week.

Even though he said he wanted to keep the USMNT winger around at Stamford Bridge, he left the door open for a summer departure.

“Yes, today, clearly yes, but it is not only my point of view,” Tuchel said when asked about Pulisic staying at Chelsea this summer. “We have to see. For me, clearly yes because Chelsea bought Christian for a reason, for his quality and his potential so it’s our job to bring out the best in him. He proved in many weeks that he has the level to be a Chelsea regular player, to have a big impact at this club and it’s a challenge now to maintain the level and to keep improving.”

But according to Spanish outlet Todofichajes, Pulisic is open to a move back to Germany and Bayern Munich have enquired about his availability.

The report goes on to state that a starting price for Pulisic, 22, would be around $72.8 million. That is pretty much the same price Chelsea paid Borussia Dortmund for him two seasons ago, and he would be the most valuable player Chelsea has to sell this summer to fund Tuchel’s rebuild of their squad.

Remember: we should take reports like this with a pinch of salt, but would it be that surprising to hear Pulisic is open to a move to Bayern Munich, and a country where he lived during his formative years? No.

With French winger Kingsley Coman expected to move on this summer, Bayern will be on the hunt for a new winger and Pulisic would not only help them to keep growing their presence in North America but he knows the Bundesliga well.

Bayern do a pretty good job at taking players who didn’t quite reach their best level at other tops clubs in Europe, then kickstarting their careers. See: Gnabry, Serge and Coman, Kingsley.

Pulisic to Bayern Munich a good thing for everyone?

Would Pulisic, a legend at Dortmund after his rise through the ranks, really move to their big rivals Bayern Munich?

Well, you can see it happening. And it is not like he’s moving to Dortmund’s bitter rivals Schalke.

Dortmund to Bayern is a road well-travelled with Robert Lewandowski, Mario Gotze and Mats Hummels have all done the same and given his recent time spent out of the Chelsea lineup, perhaps this would be the best move for his future?

It appears that Tuchel will stick with a 3-4-2-1 system and that means that Pulisic will have to play as one of the central attackers. That is not his best role and at the moment he is not first choice, even though Tuchel likes him and gave him his pro debut at Dortmund way back in 2016.

USMNT fans will be sweating on this situation ahead of the 2022 World Cup this summer, as Gregg Berhalter needs a fit and in-form Pulisic to lead the USA’s qualifying campaign.

That can’t happen if Pulisic is only playing a few minutes here and there at Chelsea, and if injuries keep piling up.

If he heads back to Germany and plays for Bayern, you’d think he’d have a much better chance of being a regular and it just seems like a much better fit given the way he, and Bayern, plays. Imagine Leroy Sane on one wing and Pulisic on the other whipping in crosses for Lewandowski?

