It is easy to forget that stars still love their former clubs after heading to new destinations.

West Ham United’s Tomas Soucek, for one, had been with Czech Republic side Slavia Prague since he was 10 years old before heading to London last January, where he pushed the Irons to Premier League safety last year and into the top-four discussion this season.

Slavia, of course, knocked Leicester City out of the Europa League on Thursday with a 2-0 second-leg win at the King Power Stadium, a truly surprising result even given the Foxes’ injuries.

Soucek, a Slavia club hero, was called by his former teammates on the pitch at the King Power Stadium after the match, an incident caught on video and shared by Slavia’s Twitter page.

“Before the game, Tomas told us that we were the better team and we would go through,” said match-winning scorer Lukas Provod. “He was online with us on FaceTime after the game in a Slavia shirt and celebrated with us.”

Amazing.

🎙️ Lukáš Provod after #leisla: "Before the game @tomassoucek28 told us that we were better team and we would go through. He was online with us on FaceTime at the end of the game in Slavia shirt and celebrated with us." pic.twitter.com/w5OwXR2Qq1 — SK Slavia Prague EN (@slavia_eng) February 25, 2021

The 25-year-old midfielder joined Slavia’s academy set-up in 2005 and made his first-team debut in 2015 after a year on loan in the second-tier.

Slavia helped him make his name as a star midfielder, and Soucek helped the club win the league twice and broke into the Czech national team where he’s earned 29 caps.

West Ham and Leicester play April 10 in London, and Leicester is currently four points ahead of the fourth-place Irons. Will Soucek join Slavia Prague in helping to thwart the Foxes’ season goals? The Irons beat Leicester 3-0 at the King Power Stadium earlier this season.

Tomáš Souček could genuinely be the most popular man in football 😂 His former Slavia Prague teammates dropped him a call after shocking Leicester and advancing in the Europa League! #UEL pic.twitter.com/nJntdNMlSF — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 25, 2021

