Chelsea – Manchester United should be an absolute belter of a game on Sunday (start time 11:30am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at Stamford Bridge, as both teams aim to finish in the top four of the Premier League, at the very least.

Thomas Tuchel has Chelsea heading in the right direction and remains unbeaten as Blues boss, as they are right in the top four hunt and are just six points behind second-place Manchester United heading into this game. Following their impressive UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg win against Atletico Madrid in midweek, Chelsea will be full of confidence.

Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have ticked along nicely in recent months, as they’ve only lost once in 19 Premier League games. They are still 10 points behind leaders Manchester City, who they play the week after this game, and it feels like a pivotal stage of the Red Devils’ season. If United are going to keep their faint title hopes alive, they have to win at Chelsea.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea – Manchester United, as I will be on-site at Stamford Bridge for a humdinger in west London on Sunday.

Injury news

Chelsea only have one major injury issue, as Thiago Silva continues to build his way back to full fitness after he was injured against Tottenham earlier this month. The veteran center back will not be fit for this game. USMNT star Christian Pulisic is back from a calf injury, and Tuchel has had some interesting things to say about his future at Chelsea.

Manchester United have Paul Pogba out injured, while Solskjaer is hoping to have Edinson Cavani and Donny van de Beek back fit but it will be a late decision on that duo. Scott McTominay is struggling to be fit too, while Phil Jones is still out.

What they’re saying

Thomas Tuchel on this game : “If we win, it will be huge for us and if they win it is huge for them.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Chelsea are the favorites at +125, while Manchester United is priced at +230 to win. The draw is probably the smart bet at +220.

Prediction

I’m going to go for a narrow win for Manchester United. Yes, Chelsea have improved, but I think Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford will be too much for the Blues to handle and that will force them to make it an open, entertaining game. That will suit United better. Away win. Chelsea 2-3 Manchester United.

How to watch Chelsea – Manchester United, stream and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

