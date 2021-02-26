Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The UEFA Europa League is down to the Round of 16, with a Friday morning draw possibly handing the world a North London Derby or a tantalizing AC Milan versus Steven Gerrard (and Rangers).

UPDATE: The full Europa League round of 16 draw results can be found below.

ProSoccerTalk will be here with predictions for the upcoming games as well as the latest odds for Europe’s *other* continental tournament.

[ MORE: Europa League scores, stats ]

We’ve got Europa League odds for the outright champions, and Manchester United’s favorite status has found a new level.

Arsenal and Tottenham could face some very tough opponents and some in neutral venues. Rangers are a surprise entry along with Slavia Prague, while giants AC Milan, Ajax, Villarreal, and AS Roma will fancy their chances at silverware.

Below is a look at the odds for outright winners, and how to watch and follow all of the fixtures in the USA.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Europa League Round of 16 draw results

Manchester United v AC Milan

Dinamo Zagreb v Tottenham Hotspur

Olympiacos v Arsenal

Slavia Prague v Rangers

Roma v Shakhtar Donetsk

Ajax v BSC Young Boys

Dynamo Kyiv v Villarreal

Granada v Molde

Europa League Round of 32 results

Napoli 2-1 (2-3 agg) Granada

Arsenal 3-2 (4-3 agg) Benfica

Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 (3-3 agg) Krasnodar

Club Brugge 0-1 (1-2 agg) Dynamo Kiev

PSV Eindhoven 2-1 (4-5 agg) Olympiacos

Manchester United 0-0 (4-0 agg) Real Sociedad

AS Roma 3-1 (5-1 agg) Braga

AC Milan 1-1 (3-3 agg) Red Star Belgrade

Leicester City 0-2 (0-2 agg) Slavia Prague

Ajax 2-1 (4-2 agg) Lille

Villarreal 2-1 (4-1 agg) Red Bull Salzburg

Rangers 5-2 (9-5 agg) Royal Antwerp

Bayer Leverkusen 0-2 (3-5 agg) Young Boys

Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 (3-0 agg) Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Hoffenheim 0-2 (3-5 agg) Molde

Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 (8-1 agg) Wolfsberger

Select Europa League Round of 16 betting odds – Provided by our partner PointsBet

Outright winner

Manchester United (+300)

Tottenham Hotspur (+450)

Arsenal (+700)

AC Milan (+800)

Ajax (+900)

Villarreal (+1200)

AS Roma (+1200)

Rangers (+1800)

Shakhtar Donetsk (+2000)

Granada (+2500)

Olympiacos (+3300)

Dinamo Zagreb (+4000)

Dynamo Kiev (+5000)

Slavia Prague (+6000)

Young Boys (+6000)

Molde (+20000)

