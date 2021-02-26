The UEFA Europa League is down to the Round of 16, with a Friday morning draw possibly handing the world a North London Derby or a tantalizing AC Milan versus Steven Gerrard (and Rangers).
UPDATE: The full Europa League round of 16 draw results can be found below.
ProSoccerTalk will be here with predictions for the upcoming games as well as the latest odds for Europe’s *other* continental tournament.
[ MORE: Europa League scores, stats ]
We’ve got Europa League odds for the outright champions, and Manchester United’s favorite status has found a new level.
Arsenal and Tottenham could face some very tough opponents and some in neutral venues. Rangers are a surprise entry along with Slavia Prague, while giants AC Milan, Ajax, Villarreal, and AS Roma will fancy their chances at silverware.
Below is a look at the odds for outright winners, and how to watch and follow all of the fixtures in the USA.
PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.
Europa League Round of 16 draw results
Manchester United v AC Milan
Dinamo Zagreb v Tottenham Hotspur
Olympiacos v Arsenal
Slavia Prague v Rangers
Roma v Shakhtar Donetsk
Ajax v BSC Young Boys
Dynamo Kyiv v Villarreal
Granada v Molde
Europa League Round of 32 results
Napoli 2-1 (2-3 agg) Granada
Arsenal 3-2 (4-3 agg) Benfica
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 (3-3 agg) Krasnodar
Club Brugge 0-1 (1-2 agg) Dynamo Kiev
PSV Eindhoven 2-1 (4-5 agg) Olympiacos
Manchester United 0-0 (4-0 agg) Real Sociedad
AS Roma 3-1 (5-1 agg) Braga
AC Milan 1-1 (3-3 agg) Red Star Belgrade
Leicester City 0-2 (0-2 agg) Slavia Prague
Ajax 2-1 (4-2 agg) Lille
Villarreal 2-1 (4-1 agg) Red Bull Salzburg
Rangers 5-2 (9-5 agg) Royal Antwerp
Bayer Leverkusen 0-2 (3-5 agg) Young Boys
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 (3-0 agg) Maccabi Tel-Aviv
Hoffenheim 0-2 (3-5 agg) Molde
Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 (8-1 agg) Wolfsberger
Select Europa League Round of 16 betting odds – Provided by our partner PointsBet
Outright winner
Manchester United (+300)
Tottenham Hotspur (+450)
Arsenal (+700)
AC Milan (+800)
Ajax (+900)
Villarreal (+1200)
AS Roma (+1200)
Rangers (+1800)
Shakhtar Donetsk (+2000)
Granada (+2500)
Olympiacos (+3300)
Dinamo Zagreb (+4000)
Dynamo Kiev (+5000)
Slavia Prague (+6000)
Young Boys (+6000)
Molde (+20000)
>>> (All odds)