Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has revealed that he is “totally confident” star striker Raul Jimenez will play again this season after fracturing his skull against Arsenal on Nov. 29.

Jimenez has undertaken a (deliberately) slow return to action since suffering the horrifying injury in Premier League action nearly three months ago, and that approach has paid off, according to Espirito Santo — quotes from our partners at Sky Sports:

“Totally confident, totally confident. “For sure, the speed is the speed we need to follow. We need to be aware of the circumstances. Avoid any kind of contact. He has been able to participate in the initial part of the training sessions. Just being with his teammates is a big help for him and for us. “We are following the right protocols with no rush. Delighted he is getting better and better day by day. So it is fantastic for us.”

Since the start of December, Wolves rank 14th in the Premier League in points won (16), 13th in goals scored (15 in 15 games) and 14th in goals conceded (21). To say it’s been their worst stretch since gaining promotion to the Premier League would be an understatement — Espirito Santo and Co., led in large part by 30 goals in 76 games from Raul Jimenez (he appeared in every game across the two seasons), achieved back-to-back 7th-place finishes in campaign nos. 1 and 2 in the top flight.

18-year-old Fabio Silva, who was signed for $49 million in the summer, has scored two goals in 18 appearances since Jimenez’s injury. Willian Jose, who was signed on loan from Real Sociedad in January, is yet to score in seven appearances of his own.

