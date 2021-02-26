Premier League injuries, 2020-21

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at the players who might be unavailable, or set to return from injury, ahead of matchweek 25 in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Rob Holding (concussion)

Aston Villa injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jack Grealish (calf) | OUT: Matty Cash (hamstring), Kortney Hause (foot), Wesley (knee)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Tariq Lamptey (thigh) | OUT: Adam Webster (ankle), Solly March (knee), Florin Andone (knee)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Chris Wood (hamstring), Robbie Brady (ankle), Dale Stephens (knock), Jay Rodriguez (knock), Erik Pieters (groin), Matej Vydra (hamstring) | OUT: Ashley Barnes (thigh), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (groin)

Chelsea injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Thiago Silva (undisclosed)

Crystal Palace injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Wilfried Zaha (thigh), Nathaniel Clyne (undisclosed) | OUT: Mamadou Sakho (thigh), James Tomkins (undisclosed), James McArthur (undisclosed), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Jeffrey Schlupp (thigh), Wayne Hennessey (undisclosed), Connor Wickham (undisclosed)

Everton injuries

OUT: Yerry Mina (calf), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf)

Fulham injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Aleksandar Mitrovic (COVID-19) | OUT: Tom Cairney (knee)

Leeds United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Mateusz Klich (groin) | OUT: Kalvin Phillips (calf), Rodrigo (groin), Ian Poveda-Ocampo (ankle), Gaetano Berardi (knee), Adam Forshaw (groin), Robin Koch (knee), Jamie Shackleton (groin)

Leicester City injuries

OUT: James Maddison (groin), Wesley Fofana (thigh), James Justin (knee), Dennis Praet (hamstring), Wes Morgan (back), Ayoze Perez (knee)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Diogo Jota (knee), Fabinho (undisclosed) | OUT: Virgil van Dijk (knee – out for season), Joel Matip (ankle – out for season), Joe Gomez (knee – out for season), Jordan Henderson (adductor), James Milner (hamstring)

Manchester City injuries

OUT: Nathan Ake (undisclosed)

Manchester United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Edinson Cavani (undisclosed), Donny van de Beek (undisclosed), Scott McTominay (knock), Daniel James (undicslosed) | OUT: Paul Pogba (thigh), Juan Mata (undisclosed), Phil Jones (knee)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Federico Fernandez (hamstring) | OUT: Callum Wilson (hamstring), Fabian Schar (knee), Javi Manquillo (ankle)

Sheffield United injuries

OUT: Sander Berge (hamstring), Chris Basham (undisclosed), John Egan (ankle), Jack O’Connell (knee), Jack Robinson (undisclosed), Lys Mousset (knock), Jayden Bogle (undisclosed), John Fleck (undisclosed), Jack Rodwell (undisclosed)

Southampton injuries

OUT: Oriol Romeu (ankle – out for season), Kyle Walker-Peters (hamstring), Theo Walcott (hamstring), Takumi Minamino (hamstring), Ibrahima Diallo (undisclosed), Michael Obafemi (undisclosed), William Smallbone (knee)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Serge Aurier (calf) | OUT: Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring)

West Bromwich Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Kieran Gibbs (neck) | OUT: Robert Snodrgass (knee), Semi Ajayi (suspension)

West Ham United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Fredericks (groin) | OUT: Angelo Ogbonna (ankle), Andriy Yarmolenko (knee), Arthur Masuaku (knee)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

OUT: Raul Jimenez (head), Daniel Podence (groin), Willy Boly (thigh), Fernando Marcal (undisclosed)

