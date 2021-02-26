Tottenham – Burnley: While it’s unclear if Jose Mourinho is in any danger of losing his job, Spurs need a victory in the worst way when Burnley visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 9 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Times are so tough at Tottenham that they haven’t won back-to-back games since Nov. 8 and 21 — a run of 15 games spanning more than three full months — at which point they sat atop the Premier League table with 20 points from their first nine games. The next 15 games have seen them win 16 points. Mourinho has oscillated between blaming poor results on his players, the added degree of difficulty surrounding this season (fixture congestion), injuries and even himself in recent months, but little has changed in terms of on-field performance.

As for Burnley, the Clarets’ impending battle with relegation is virtually solely down to their inability to score goals (18 in 25 games). They have scored multiple goals in a game just four times this season (10 of the 18 goals); inversely, they have failed to score even once on 13 occasions. Only last-place Sheffield United (15) have scored fewer goals this season.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham – Burnley this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Tottenham – Burnley (INJURY REPORT)

Tottenham: QUESTIONABLE: Serge Aurier (calf) | OUT: Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring)

Burnley: QUESTIONABLE: Chris Wood (hamstring), Robbie Brady (ankle), Dale Stephens (knock), Jay Rodriguez (knock), Erik Pieters (groin), Matej Vydra (hamstring) | OUT: Ashley Barnes (thigh), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (groin)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Tottenham (-200) | Burnley (+550)| Draw (+300)

Prediction

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min will surely find a way through and put a (brief) end to the free fall at Tottenham, right? Right? There are tough times, but… Tottenham 1-0 Burnley.

How to watch Tottenham – Burnley: stream and start time

Kickoff: 9 am ET Sunday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

