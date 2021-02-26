Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

West Brom – Brighton: Brighton and Hove Albion’s poor finishing of myriad chances has it back in a relegation scrap ahead of a visit to woeful West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns on Saturday (start time 10amET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Winless in seven, the Baggies are all but cooked without a win over Brighton.

WATCH WEST BROM – BRIGHTON STREAM LIVE

The Seagulls are four points ahead of the bottom three and 12 clear of their 19th-place hosts.

It’s one of West Brom’s last chances to face a fellow bottom five side, and Brighton’s run-in isn’t much easier.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of West Brom – Brighton this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: West Brom – Brighton (INJURY REPORT)

West Brom

OUT: Semi Ajayi (suspension), Kieran Gibbs (back). QUESTIONABLE: Robert Snodgrass (knee).

Brighton

OUT: Florin Andone (knee), Solly March (knee). QUESTIONABLE: Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Adam Webster (ankle).

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

West Brom (+300) | Brighton and Hove Albion (-106) | Draw (+235)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

The Baggies’ loss of Semi Ajayi is big, at least as big of a defender’s loss as can be considered of a team that’s allowed 55 goals. Sam Johnstone remains the wild card but we said last week that Neal Maupay is due and he remains so. West Brom 0-2 Brighton.

How to watch West Brom – Brighton: stream and start time

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Stream: Online via NBCSports.com

Follow @NicholasMendola