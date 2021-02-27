Bundesliga wrap: Leipzig’s comeback amazes; Bayern, Wolfsburg win

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bundesliga title race remains real, for once deep into a season, as RB Leipzig completed a terrific comeback with a stoppage-time goal to remain two points back of Bayern Munich.

USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams was influential in the comeback, which keeps Leipzig just behind Bayern.

The Bavarians had won going away earlier in the day, and Wolfsburg also kept up its incredible shutout streak to stay in the discussion.

RB Leipzig 3-2 Borussia Monchengladbach

The dominant hosts would’ve felt aggrieved to be down 2-0 at the break, but Leipzig did not accept its fate as simply “one of those days.”

Alexander Sorloth set up a Christopher Nkunku goal in the 57th and Nkunku returned the favor deep in. stoppage, the markers sandwiched around a Yussuf Poulsen goal as Leipzig kept pace with victorious Bayern.

Adams was very good, making 126 touches and completing 91-of-106 passes while winning 9-of-13 duels and making four tackles.

Gladbach is now winless in five across all competitions after wasting a Jonas Hofmann penalty and Marcus Thurman 19th-minute goal. The draw with Wolfsburg and losses to Man City and Leipzig are forgivable, but home losses to Mainz and Koln are terrible.

The day was on-brand for Gladbach’s brutal February, which saw manager Marco Rose announced as Borussia Dortmund’s next boss and Dayot Upamecano headed for Bayern Munich.

It’s not about to get easier. Tuesday is a home German Cup quarterfinal versus Dortmund then Bayer Leverkusen visits Borussia Park.

LEIPZIG COME BACK FROM 0-2 TO WIN 3-2 IN THE LAST MINUTE! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/LlIca4D9Lf — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 27, 2021

Wolfsburg 2-0 Hertha Berlin

Wolfsburg is red-hot. Again.

The hosts lost just once in 15 to start the season, then stumbled before and after Winterpause brought a brutal run of opponents.

Oliver Glasner’s men have not lost since Jan. 3, picking up six Bundesliga wins and three draws, flummoxing attacks with a clean sheet streak now approaching 700 minutes in the league.

Yellow card accumulation meant that American centerback John Brooks didn’t play for the first time in that run, but the zeroes continued even though centerback Marin Pongracic, in for Brooks, was sent off deep in stoppage.

Hertha conceded an early own goal and defender Maxence Lacroix continued his remarkable season with a goal to help Wolfsburg remain seven points back of the top.

Bayern Munich 5-1 Koln

Leon Goretzka had three assists Including a remarkable 1-2 with Robert Lewandowski that looked straight off a mixtape as Bayern smashed Koln at the Allianz Arena.

Lewandowski had a brace and so did Serge Gnabry after Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting opened the scoring, while Koln’s lone goal came from Ellyes Skhiri to make it 2-1 just after halftime.

And really we could’ve just dropped the 5-1 score line in the “Elsewhere” section but we’d be insane not to type up some words about the leaders because of this goal alone.

Lewandowski has Goretzka to thank for his 27th Bundesliga goal of the season 🤝 pic.twitter.com/0RneBxwU76 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 27, 2021

Elsewhere

Werder Bremen 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt — Friday

Borussia Dortmund 3-0 Arminia Bielefeld

Stuttgart 5-1 Schalke

Union Berlin v Hoffenheimm — 7:30 am ET Sunday

Mainz v Augsburg — 9:30 am ET Sunday

Bayer Leverkusen v Freiburg. — Noon ET Sunday

