Chivas – Pumas takes center stage this weekend, as NBC Sports continues to offer everything you need around every single Chivas home game.

CHIVAS – NECAXA STREAM LIVE

For the entire Liga MX season, we will have exclusive coverage of Mexican giants Chivas Guadalajara and their home games at Akron Stadium.

Here is more information on what you can expect on Chivas across NBC Sports’ family of channels:

Telemundo Deportes’ exclusive coverage of all C.D. Guadalajara (Chivas) home matches continues this Sunday when they host Pumas UNAM in the Guard1anes 2021 Clausura Tournament. Chivas returns home this Sunday, following a 1-1 tie against Pachuca, to seek a big win against Pumas, who haven’t scored a goal in their last five games. Chivas vs. Pumas will air live on Telemundo and Universo at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT with special pre-game coverage starting at 9 p.m. ET on Universo.

Andres Cantor will call the action alongside Manuel Sol, with Arantza Fernandez reporting from the field. Telemundo’s coverage of Chivas-Pumas includes the Futbol Estelar Chivas Extra pre-match show starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT and post-match show at 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT hosted by Miguel Gurwitz and Carlos Hermosillo on sister network Universo. The studio coverage will feature the latest on Chivas and the league, including interviews with Chivas’ Jesus Molina and Pumas sports director Chucho Ramirez. The show will feature a special virtual roundtable discussion that brings together the protagonists of the historic Chivas vs. Pumas final from 2004 including Francisco “Paco” Palencia and Manuel Sol from Chivas, along with Joaquin Beltran and Bruno Marioni from Pumas.

All Telemundo Deportes coverage, including live match coverage and optional English-language commentary led by Carlos Yustis and Jorge Calvo, is available for simultaneous streaming on TelemundoDeportes.com and the Telemundo Deportes App, available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. English-Language audio coverage of the match will also be available on SiriusXM NBC Sports Audio Channel 211.

In addition to match broadcasts, Telemundo Deportes will continue as the ‘home of Las Chivas’ with exclusive interviews and conversations across studio and evening shows, including on daily digital episodes of Titulares y Mas and weekends on Zona Mixta TYM on Telemundo. Fans may also find continuous Chivas coverage on digital episodes of Rincon Sagrado exclusively dedicated to Las Chivas, Mondays on #LaContraon Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, as well as up to the minute updates across Telemundo Deportes social platforms.

Below is the latest information on how to watch Chivas in action.

Chivas stream, schedule, TV information

Date Time (ET) Match Network Sun., Feb 28 9 p.m. FUTBOL ESTELAR CHIVAS EXTRA:

Chivas Pre-Game Coverage Universo;

Telemundo Deportes App 10 p.m. FUTBOL ESTELAR CHIVAS:

Guadalajara vs. Pumas UNAM Telemundo;

Telemundo Deportes App 12 a.m. FUTBOL ESTELAR CHIVAS EXTRA:

Chivas Post-Game Coverage Universo;

Telemundo Deportes App

