Crystal Palace – Fulham: How to watch, start time, stream, odds, prediction

Crystal Palace – Fulham: Crystal Palace is coming off the foiling of one Premier League club’s hopes for relegation insurance and hopes to do the same one week later when Fulham visit Craven Cottage (start time 7am ET Sunday online via Peacock Premium).

Palace was dominated by Brighton but spun a surprising M23 Derby win to move six points clear of their rivals and 10 ahead of Fulham.

The Cottagers have pulled to within three points of Newcastle United, the lone side in the bottom three with true hope of completing a great escape.

Newcastle hosts Wolves on Saturday.

WATCH CRYSTAL PALACE – FULHAM STREAM

Injury news

James McArthur is still out, as are Connor Wickham, Wilfried Zaha, Jeffrey Schlupp, Mamadou Sakho, Wayne Hennessey, Nathan Ferguson, and James Tomkins (Oh, is that all?).

The in-form Cottagera are, perhaps not coincidentally, the healthy Cottagers. Tom Cairney is still out but Aleksandar Mitrovic could return.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Crystal Palace is an underdog at home to Fulham. Think about that one! The Eagles are +240 for a win, compared to +210 for a draw. A FuIham win pays +125.

Prediction

Is this the weekend Fulham pulls out of the bottom three? Newcastle has a say on Saturday, but the Cottagers desperation and Palace’s injuries sure seem to point to it. Palace 0-1 Fulham.

How to watch Crystal Palace – Fulham, stream and start time

Kick off: 7am ET, Sunday

Stream: Online via Peacock Premium

Follow @NicholasMendola