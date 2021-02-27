EPL betting odds for Premier League Week 26 have been released but we know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made.

Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2020-21 season is in full flow and the EPL betting odds are all over the place with the table so tight, injuries having an impact and some of the big boys have come roaring back in recent weeks.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

The Premier League score predictions below encompass the games during Week 26 of the season, as we have some huge games across from February 27 – March 1 with Chelsea v. Manchester United, Manchester City v. West Ham and Leicester City v. Arsenal the headline events.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

DOWNLOAD NBC SPORTS PREDICTOR

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

PREMIER LEAGUE PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

West Brom 3-1 Brighton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

Leeds 2-0 Aston Villa (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

Tottenham 3-1 Burnley – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Newcastle 1-1 Wolves – (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

Manchester City 2-1 West Ham – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

Everton 2-1 Southampton – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

Sheffield United 1-2 Liverpool – (Sunday, 2:15 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Crystal Palace 1-2 Fulham – (Sunday, 7 a.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

Leicester 1-2 Arsenal – (Sunday, 7 a.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

Chelsea 2-3 Man United – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

EPL BETTING ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Saturday, February 27: (-455) Manchester City v. West Ham (+1100). Tie: +525

Saturday, February 27: (+300) West Brom v. Brighton (-106). Tie: +235

Saturday, February 27: (+120) Leeds v. Aston Villa (+200). Tie: +255

Saturday, February 27: (+250) Newcastle v. Wolves (+118). Tie: +210

Sunday, February 28: (+240) Crystal Palace v. Fulham (+125), Tie: +210

Sunday, February 28: (+145) Leicester v. Arsenal (+185), Tie: +225

Sunday, February 28: (-189) Tottenham v. Burnley (+550), Tie: +290

Sunday, February 28 (+125) Chelsea v. Manchester United (+230), Tie: +220

Sunday, February 28: (+600) Sheffield United v. Liverpool (-250), Tie: +380

Monday, March 1: (+115) Everton v. Southampton (+225), Tie: +240

Follow @JPW_NBCSports