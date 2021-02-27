VIDEO: LeBron James hits back at Zlatan Ibrahimovic

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 27, 2021, 9:10 AM EST
0 Comments

LeBron James has hit back at Zlatan Ibrahimovic, after the AC Milan striker told the NBA superstar to ‘stay out of it’ when it comes to politics and that he should ‘do what you’re best at’ because it doesn’t look good to be outspoken.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA

Zlatan, 39, is often outspoken and his comments reached LeBron James.

Here was part of LeBron’s response.

“I will never shut up about things that are wrong. I preach about my people, equality, social injustice, racism, systematic voter suppression. Things that go on in our community because I was a part of my community at one point, seeing things that were going on, and I know it is going on still,” James said.

The LA Lakers star was defiant as he said he has ‘300 plus kids at my school who need a voice’ and he is their voice, plus he was also generally confused about Zlatan’s comments.

“There is no way I will ever stick to sports because I understand this platform and how powerful my voice is…” James said. “It’s funny he said that because I believe he was the same guy in 2018, when he was back in Sweden, talking about the same things because his last name wasn’t a certain last name. That he felt like there was racism going on when he was out on the pitch. I speak from a very educated mind. I’m kind of the wrong guy to go at because I do my homework.”

Latest Premier League news

West Brom - Brighton
Three things we learned from West Brom – Brighton
Leeds - Aston Villa
Leeds – Aston Villa stream live! Link, lineups, start time, odds, prediction
West Brom - Brighton
VIDEO: Statement released after bizarre incident in West Brom – Brighton

LeBron James definitely did his homework

LeBron James got it spot on when being confused as to why Zlatan previously spoke about racism, but is now saying athletes should not speak about such topics.

Here is what Zlatan said in 2018 when it came to his thoughts on racial stereotypes in his homeland of Sweden.

“What does the Swedish media do? They defend me or do they jump on and attack me? They still attack me, because they cannot accept that I am Ibrahimovic. If another player would do same mistake I do, they would defend him. But when it comes to me, they don’t defend me. This is about racism. This is about racism. I don’t say there is racism but I say there is undercover racism. This exists, I am 100 percent sure. Because I am not Andersson or Svensson. If I would be that, trust me, they would defend me even if I would rob a bank. They would defend me, I tell you,” Ibrahimovic said.

Here is the full response to Zlatan Ibrahimovic from LeBron James: