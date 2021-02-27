Leeds – Aston Villa stream live! Link, lineups, start time, odds, prediction

Leeds – Aston Villa: Marcelo Bielsa’s boys will welcome Dean Smith and Co., to Elland Road for what should be a truly enthralling game of football on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 pm ET, on Peacock Premium).

Leeds continued their recent longstanding trend of roller-coaster results by battering Southampton 3-0 on Tuesday, making it 16 straight games without a draw (8 wins by a combined score of 22-4, and 8 losses by a combined 22-7). Given the high-pressure, high-intensity nature of Bielsa’s system, Leeds either come streaking out of the starting blocks or they never find their footing and hardly look like a Premier League side. As the nature of their results would suggest, Leeds sit 10th in the table after 25 games.

Two places and one point above them (with two fewer games played) is where you’ll find Saturday’s foe, Aston Villa. Despite holding onto hopes of European qualification, Aston Villa find themselves without back-to-back wins since Boxing Day and just three wins from 10 games during that time. The goals have dried up a little bit (10 in 10), but more so they’re leaking a few too many goals at the back (13).

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Leeds – Aston Villa this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Leeds – Aston Villa (INJURY REPORT)

Leeds

OUT: Kalvin Phillips (calf), Rodrigo (groin), Ian Poveda-Ocampo (ankle), Gaetano Berardi (knee), Adam Forshaw (groin), Robin Koch (knee), Jamie Shackleton (groin)

Aston Villa:

OUT: Matty Cash (hamstring), Kortney Hause (foot), Wesley (knee), Jack Grealish (calf)

📋 One change to the #LUFC side which defeated Southampton, Costa in for Harrison — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 27, 2021

⚫ 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⚫ Here is your Aston Villa team to face Leeds United this evening! 💪 #LEEAVL pic.twitter.com/g0ZVPbOaMi — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) February 27, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Leeds (+120) | Aston Villa (+205) | Draw (+250)

Prediction

With Grealish unlikely to be available, Villa will almost certainly be forced to play a little more direct than they would otherwise like to do, and that might just play to their advantage. If Leeds can’t press the defensive and middle thirds because the ball’s already upfield, that’s half their game plan out the window. Leeds 1-2 Aston Villa.

How to watch Leeds – Aston Villa: stream and start time

Kickoff: 12:30 pm ET Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

