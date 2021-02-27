Leicester – Arsenal: The wounded Foxes will host the downtrodden Gunners in a roles-reversed battle of top-four hopefuls versus mid-table under-performers at the King Power Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 7 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Brendan Rodgers’ side will be without four three starters and a pair of important reserves to face Arsenal, as James Maddison, Wesley Fofana, James Justin, Dennis Praet and Ayoze Perez have all been ruled out through injuries. None of the five appeared in Thursday’s shocking defeat to Czech side Slavia Prague, which sees Leicester exit the Europa League in the round of 32. Alas, the Foxes remain 3rd in the Premier League (level on points with second-place Manchester United) with a six-point between themselves and fifth-place Chelsea with 13 games left to play; even West Ham United, in 4th, are four points back.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have won just once of their last five Premier League games (1W-1D-3L) and have fallen back into the bottom half of the table. 15 points separate Sunday’s opponents, in 3rd and 11th. Similarly, Arsenal have won just one of their last six Premier League clashes with Leicester (1W-1D-4L) after winning 23 of their previous 36 league encounters.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Leicester – Arsenal this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Leicester – Arsenal (INJURY REPORT)

Leicester: OUT: James Maddison (hip), Wesley Fofana (thigh), James Justin (knee), Dennis Praet (hamstring), Wes Morgan (back), Ayoze Perez (knee)

Arsenal: QUESTIONABLE: Rob Holding (concussion)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Leicester (+145) | Arsenal (+185) | Draw (+225)

Prediction

The injuries will undoubtedly hamper Leicester in this one, but Rodgers has practiced regular rotation between UEL and PL this season, so it’ll hardly be an unrecognizable group of players that takes the field. Incredibly, Arsenal have won just one of their seven PL fixtures immediately following UEL action, while losing the other six. Leicester 2-1 Arsenal.

How to watch Leicester – Arsenal: stream and start time

Kickoff: 7 am ET Sunday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

