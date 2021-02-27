Manchester City – West Ham, stream live! How to watch, odds, prediction

Manchester City – West Ham: Pep Guardiola and Co., will look to extend their 17-game unbeaten run when they host the fourth-place Hammers at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30 am am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Not only are the Premier League champions-elect unbeaten since mid-November, but they have won 13 straight in the league while allowing just three goals in that time (and just four in 17) — that’s a goal conceded every 382 minutes (more than four full games) over a three-month span. In a word, absurd. With a 10-point gap between themselves and second- and third-place Manchester United and Leicester City, respectively, it hasn’t mattered on bit that Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus, the club’s only recognized center forwards, have four goals scored between them this season, nor has it mattered that Jesus has all four and Aguero has played just 142 minutes.

Aside from Manchester City’s utter dominance in recent weeks, the most interesting story heading into Saturday’s showdown is West Ham’s push for UEFA Champions League qualification. With Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham all off their expected pace to varying degrees, a massive opportunity has presented itself and David Moyes’ side has stepped right up. The Hammers have lost just once in their last 11 Premier League outings and are in undoubtedly their best form of the season heading into what is and undeniably difficult run of fixtures: at Man City, vs. Leeds, at Man United, vs. Arsenal, at Wolves, vs. Leicester, plus a visit from Chelsea not much farther down the road.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Manchester City – West Ham this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Manchester City – West Ham (INJURY REPORT)

Man City: OUT: Nathan Ake (undisclosed)

West Ham: OUT: Ryan Fredericks (groin), Angelo Ogbonna (ankle), Andriy Yarmolenko (knee), Arthur Masuaku (knee), Lukasz Fabianski

📋 Here's how we line up this afternoon! COME ON YOU IRONSSSS ⚒#MCIWHU — West Ham United (@WestHam) February 27, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Man City (-455) | West Ham (+1100) | Draw (+500)

Prediction

As good as West Ham have been in recent weeks, Man City have simply been better by leaps and bounds. They don’t conceded goals, because they hardly allow shots, because they hardly let the opposition have possession of the ball. They don’t blow teams away so much as they slowly and methodically strangle them. Man City 3-0 West Ham.

How to watch Manchester City – West Ham: stream and start time

Kickoff: 7:30 am ET Saturday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

