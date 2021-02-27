Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester City – West Ham was a tight clash, but the Premier League leaders kept on winning as Ruben Dias and John Stones stole the show.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Dias headed City into the lead but Michail Antonio equalized for a spirited Hammers before the break. Stones then popped up to win it for City, as Pep Guardiola’s side have now won 20-straight games in all competitions and 14 in a row in the Premier League.

That run has stretched their lead atop the table to 13 points, while West Ham remain on 45 points.

WATCH MANCHESTER CITY – WEST HAM FULL REPLAY

Premier League recaps Three things we learned from West Brom – Brighton Three things we learned from Leeds – Southampton Three things we learned from Arsenal – Man City

Three things we learned

1. Stones, Dias drive City on: When they’ve played together in the PL this season they have conceded three goals and scored five between them. Incredible. Dias and Stones look so hungry and fired up and give City a rock-solid foundation to build from. We all marvel at City’s amazing attacking talents but the story of their season is how Dias, a new signing, has slotted in brilliantly and Stones, who looks like a new signing, is finally realizing his potential. Both in attack and defense.

2. West Ham miss chance to cause shock: This feels like a chance missed for the Hammers to cause a shock. They gave a great account of themselves and should have scored a few more times in the first half and right at the end. David Moyes’ side look like legit top four contenders but with City a bit rusty after their midweek Champions League knockout game, they could have made more of their chances on the counter.

3. The end is near for rusty Aguero: He started a Premier League game once again but Sergio Aguero looked very rusty throughout and was subbed out early in the second half. You get the sense that the end is near for Aguero, 32, as his contract is up at the end of the season. City’s all-time leading goalscorer will surely deliver some more goals between now and the end of the campaign, but it is clear that Guardiola needs a plan for his next center forward and that will be his priority in the transfer market this summer.

Man of the Match: John Stones – Superb finish for the game-winner and cleared the ball on multiple occasions. His superb form continues.

West Ham started well and had a big chance as Michail Antonio’s header was cleared at the second attempt as Jesse Lingard had a rebound blocked.

City scored with their first big chance of the game as De Bruyne whipped in a majestic ball and Dias scored his first Premier League goal as he powered home a header.

Before half time West Ham should have equalized as Lingard crossed for Fornals, who missed the ball, but Antonio scuffed his shot off the foot of the post.

They did equalize right on half time as Vladimir Coufal crossed, Lingard flicked the ball towards goal and Antonio smashed home at the back post. Game on.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

De Bruyne tried to get City going in the second half and after a surging run his cross just evaded everyone, including Sergio Aguero who was subbed off soon after.

Stones then got City back in front with 20 minutes to go. A corner was half cleared and Riyad Mahrez set up Stones to fire home a fine finish.

West Ham almost grabbed a 94th minute equalizer but Issa Diop nodded wide with Tomas Soucek close by.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports