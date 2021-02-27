Newcastle – Wolves stream live! Link, lineups, odds, prediction

Newcastle – Wolves: Newcastle’s need to get some distance from the bottom three is desperate with Wolves visiting St. James’ Park on Wednesday (start time 3pm ET online via Peacock Premium).
The Magpies have allowed two or more goals in four-straight matches and sit just three points ahead of 17th-place Fulham, unbeaten in four and difficult to break down.
Wolves are unbeaten in four-straight league games, now 11 points above the drop zone and seven back of the top seven.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Magpies and Wolves this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.
Team news (INJURY REPORT)
Newcastle
OUT: Javi Manquillo (ankle), Callum Wilson (thigh), Fabian Schar (knee), Federico Fernandez (thigh).
Wolves
OUT: Daniel Podence (groin), Willy Boly (thigh), Fernando Marcal (muscular), Raul Jimenez (head).
Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)
Newcastle (+260) | Wolves (+112) | Draw (+215)
Prediction
With Allan Saint-Maximin, anything is possible for Newcastle. And Wolves will be traveling a bit to meet their northern foes. Might the Magpies just nip another point from the side they drew 1-1 at the Molineux? Willian Jose and ASM to score. Newcastle 1-1 Wolves.
How to watch Newcastle – Wolves: stream and start time
Kickoff: 3pm ET Saturday
Stream: Online via Peacock Premium