West Brom – Brighton: Brighton and Hove Albion’s poor finishing of myriad chances has it back in a relegation scrap ahead of a visit to woeful West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns on Saturday (start time 10amET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Winless in seven, the Baggies are all but cooked without a win over Brighton.
WATCH WEST BROM – BRIGHTON STREAM LIVE
The Seagulls are four points ahead of the bottom three and 12 clear of their 19th-place hosts.
It’s one of West Brom’s last chances to face a fellow bottom five side, and Brighton’s run-in isn’t much easier.
[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Baggies v. Seagulls this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.
Team news (INJURY REPORT)
West Brom
OUT: Semi Ajayi (suspension), Kieran Gibbs (back), Robert Snodgrass (knee).
📋 Here is today’s team news. We make one change, with Dara O’Shea coming into the side. COYB! 🔵⚪️@MonsterEnergy | #WBABHA
— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) February 27, 2021
Brighton
OUT: Florin Andone (knee), Solly March (knee), Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Adam Webster (ankle).
👊 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦…
Your side that’ll take to the field at The Hawthorns today!
📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/nsT7rkSAG1
— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) February 27, 2021
Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)
West Brom (+300) | Brighton and Hove Albion (-106) | Draw (+235)
PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links
Prediction
The Baggies’ loss of Semi Ajayi is big, at least as big of a defender’s loss as can be considered of a team that’s allowed 55 goals. Sam Johnstone remains the wild card but we said last week that Neal Maupay is due and he remains so. West Brom 0-2 Brighton.
How to watch, stream and start time
Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Stream: Online via NBCSports.com