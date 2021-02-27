Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

West Brom – Brighton had drama galore in the first half and one moment still has everyone scratching their heads.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Referee Lee Mason blew his whistle for a free kick, which Brighton captain Lewis Dunk took quickly and scored.

Straightforward? Nope, it was anything but.

Referee Lee Mason blew his whistle sharply just after the initial whistle blew, and VAR was used to determine the ball had not crossed the line before the second whistle blew.

Confused? You wouldn’t be the only one.

Here is a statement from the Premier League which explains the bizarre situation which played out in the sunshine at the Hawthorns.

“Lewis Dunk takes a quick free-kick and bends the ball into the net but after consulting the VAR, referee Lee Mason has overturned the goal because the whistle had been blown a second time before the ball had crossed the line,” the Premier League statement said.

WATCH WEST BROM – BRIGHTON

West Brom – Brighton reaction

Both Graham Potter and Sam Allardyce, plus their players and coaching staff, looked around in disbelief.

Eventually, no goal was awarded and Mason ordered the initial free kick to be taken as he had seen some reason to stop play just after the free kick was taken.

Sam Johnstone saved the retake and West Brom’s lead, somehow, was still intact.

This is the goal that Brighton had called off. Sound up to hear when the whistle goes. #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/VV8VGG30UH — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 27, 2021

Click on the link above to watch the game live, while above and below is the incident in full with reaction from our partners in the UK at Sky Sports.

Yeah, we’re going to need a long explanation on this.

🗣 "It's a total, utter, shameful, disgraceful piece of NONSENSE!" Jeff and the boys CANNOT believe what they're seeing from the game between West Brom and Brighton! 👀😂 Watch Soccer Saturday live on Sky Sports News 📺 pic.twitter.com/bFvgFddU0y — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 27, 2021

Follow @JPW_NBCSports