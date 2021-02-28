Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LONDON – Chelsea – Manchester United player ratings were tough to dish out in a very even clash at Stamford Bridge.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Both teams came very close to grabbing all three points, but they were just off target with Olivier Giroud, Marcus Rashford and Fred going close, plus David de Gea and Edouard Mendy made some top saves.

Callum Hudson-Odoi was also lucky to not give away a penalty kick…

Below is a look at our Chelsea – Manchester United player ratings, as we dish out marks out of 10.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Chelsea player ratings

Edouard Mendy: 6 – Big save in the second half from McTominay. Could have done better with Rashford’s free kick in the first half and punched a few shots out nervously.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 6 – Solid as ever. Rashford gave him a tough second half.

Andreas Christensen: 6 – Didn’t really put a foot wrong. Some good blocks.

Antonio Rudiger: 7 – Some good clearances and mostly kept Rashford and Greenwood quiet.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 7 – Subbed off at half time due to injury. Aside from the handball, which probably should have seen a penalty given against him, whipped in some great crosses.

N’Golo Kante: 8 – One perfect interception on Rashford and was typically busy. Lively battle with McTominay and Fred and he shut down Bruno Fernandes as an attacking threat. Superb display.

Mateo Kovacic: 6 – Buzzed around and had one curling shot. Kept things ticking over, but couldn’t dictate the tempo of the game.

Ben Chilwell: 6 – Did okay defensively but wasn’t able to get behind Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Hakim Ziyech: 5 – A few clever flicks but was really quiet in a central role and should have scored at the start of the second half. Subbed off.

Mason Mount: 7 – Clipped in some great crosses and balls. Caused a lot of problems on the inside left channel.

Olivier Giroud: 6 – Nearly scored twice in the first half. Didn’t quite have his A-game after his midweek heroics. Subbed off.

Substitution

Reece James (45′ on for Hudson-Odoi): 8 – Surged down the right and took his chance after CHO’s injury. Some great crosses.

Christian Pulisic (65′ on for Giroud): 7 – Buzzed around up top and won a few free kicks and fired over. Great impact sub.

Timo Werner (78′ on for Ziyech): 5 – Missed a couple of chances and denied a goal by a great clearance from Lindelof.

Manchester United player ratings

David de Gea: 7 – Very good stop to deny Ziyech in the second half.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 7 – Solid outing and was calm on the ball.

Victor Lindelof: 7 – Really good clearance late on to deny Werner. Solid.

Harry Maguire: 7 – Some good runs forward with the ball. Will be happy with the shutout but wasn’t happy with his booking for hacking down Pulisic.

Luke Shaw: 5 – Poor crosses and quality in the final third. Found it tough against Hudson-Odoi, James.

Fred: 7 – Some robust tackles. Curled a shot just wide. HIs type of game.

Scott McTominay: 6 – See above. Went close with a low shot, but wasted the ball in some great attacking areas.

Mason Greenwood: 6 – Flashed one shot just over the bar. Worked hard.

Bruno Fernandes: 6 – Frustrated figure. Kante did a job on him, but he had a few nice passes around the box.

Daniel James: 6 – Very dangerous with his pace on the break, but chose the wrong option too often.

Marcus Rashford: 7 – Went close on a few occasions and was always a threat on the break.

Substitutions

Anthony Martial (79′ on for Greenwood): 6 – Didn’t have a chance to get too involved. Helped on a promising counter but the final pass to him wasn’t correct.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports