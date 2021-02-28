Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LONDON — Chelsea – Manchester United should be an absolute belter of a game on Sunday (start time 11:30am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at Stamford Bridge, as both teams aim to finish in the top four of the Premier League, at the very least.

Thomas Tuchel has Chelsea heading in the right direction and remains unbeaten as Blues boss, as they are right in the top four hunt and are just six points behind second-place Manchester United heading into this game. Following their impressive UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg win against Atletico Madrid in midweek, Chelsea will be full of confidence.

Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have ticked along nicely in recent months, as they’ve only lost once in 19 Premier League games. They are still 10 points behind leaders Manchester City, who they play the week after this game, and it feels like a pivotal stage of the Red Devils’ season. If United are going to keep their faint title hopes alive, they have to win at Chelsea.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea – Manchester United, as I will be on-site at Stamford Bridge for a humdinger in west London on Sunday.

Live analysis on Chelsea – Manchester, on-site at Stamford Bridge

FULL TIME – Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United. Pulisic made an impact off the bench, but Chelsea couldn’t find a late winner. United went close with some long-range efforts. United will be happy with the point.

WHAT A CLEARANCE! Lindelof makes a superb clearance at the back post to deny Timo Werner. What a cross from Reece James! #CFC 0-0 #MUFC #CHEMUN — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) February 28, 2021

83rd minute: Werner so close to scoring at the back post. Chelsea pushing hard, but United a threat on the break.

75th minute: Pulisic making a nuisance of himself. Maguire booked for hacking him down.

65th minute: Christian Pulisic is on for Chelsea. He replaces Olivier Giroud. Looks like the USMNT star is playing up front! Interesting. Especially with Werner and Havertz on the bench.

CLOSE! Mendy denies McTominay's shot at the near post. Mason Greenwood does superbly and fires a shot just over. Moments before that Bruno Fernandes just overplayed a ball to Marcus Rashford. #CFC 0-0 #MUFC #CHEMUN — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) February 28, 2021

59th minute: Looks like we could be seeing Pulisic soon!

Christian Pulisic is out warming up and Thomas Tuchel had a quick word with him. Seems like the 🇺🇸 #USMNT star will be coming on soon. Chelsea need a spark in attack. Werner and Havertz out warming up too now. #CFC 0-0 #MUFC #CHEMUN — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) February 28, 2021

55th minute: Much of the same in the second half. Chelsea having a bit more of the ball, with Hakim Ziyech forcing De Gea to make a save and Reece James playing well on the right.

🔵🔴😬 It has been a tight, tense first half in Chelsea v Manchester United here at Stamford Bridge. Here are my half time thoughts, as surely #CFC have to go for it? #MUFC look dangerous on the break…#CHEMUN stream live link, analysis, odds & more ➡️ https://t.co/CoFnRbp6t3 pic.twitter.com/CgGMrbq31g — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) February 28, 2021

HALF TIME! Very tight, tense game here at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea have gone close with a few crosses but Manchester United have had most of the ball. Big moment was a potential penalty for United, but this is all very chippy and lots of late tackles flying in. You get the feeling this will be won off the bench!

45th minute: Giroud is caught late and there is some, chat, shall we say, with McTominay. United are looking more dangerous as the first half comes to a close. Rudiger and McTominay are going at it before the break.

36th minute: So close! Great cross from Hudson-Odoi, as Giroud just can’t get connection with his diving header as he collides into the post. Chelsea looking the more dangerous of the two teams.

30th minute: It is still lively. Lot of tackles flying in all over the pitch. Lot of debate here in the press box about that possible handball. I could see VAR giving it, but that’s still an accidental handball and it hit the arms/hand of both players. Probably one of those ‘play on!’ situations.

21st minute: VAR check for a handball on Hudson-Odoi. No penalty kick given. Ball hit Greenwood on the arm and flicked Hudson-Odoi too. Controversial moment. This is getting very spicy on the pitch, and on the sidelines! Moments later, Hudson-Odoi fires a volley just wide. Great effort!

13th minute: “This is ridiculous!” yells Thomas Tuchel as United win a free kick after a foul was given on Giroud. Rashford’s powerful effort saved by Mendy.

12th minute: Really good intensity to this game early on! Chelsea have had a lot of joy down their left through Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell, while Manchester United are dangerous on the break. Solskjaer telling United to ‘wake up!’ and McTominay to look behind him.

KICK OFF! Olivier Giroud to Harry Maguire after he went down saying he was kicked in the head by the Frenchman: “You lie!” Moments later Luke Shaw brilliantly flicks the ball away from Giroud who was about to head home. Lively start! Solskjaer is telling Scott McTominay to have a look behind him in midfield.

London Calling by the Clash is now blaring out over the PA system at Stamford Bridge. It is nearly time for kick off!

It was amazing to watch Manchester United’s shooting drill to end their warm ups. Bruno Fernandes and Fred scored some beauties.

Bruno Fernandes has scored some absolute stunners in shooting practice here in the warm ups. Manchester United's players in awe of his finishing. Incredible to witness this close up! #CFC #MUFC #CHEMUN — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) February 28, 2021

Not long to go now! Chelsea unbeaten under Thomas Tuchel, while Manchester United have only lost one of their last 19 Premier League games. Huge stakes for both teams as they push hard to finish in the top four.

💪 All set & ready to go here at Stamford Bridge! Team news for Chelsea v Man United: #CFC bring in Chilwell, Kante and Ziyech to the starting XI. Pretty settled XI for #MUFC. I’ll have live analysis & reaction from a huge game in the top 4 battle ➡️ https://t.co/TiXxqz5lmF pic.twitter.com/AGfKrc0W5M — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) February 28, 2021

Hello from Stamford Bridge! The sun is shinning and we have a huge battle at the top of the Premier League. Let’s gooooo!

👋🔵🔴 Hello everyone and welcome to a gorgeous west London for Chelsea v Manchester United! I’ll have live analysis & reaction from Stamford Bridge on #CFC v #MUFC. A huge game in the top 4 battle, stream here ➡️ https://t.co/TiXxqz5lmF#CHEMUN kicks off at 11:30am ET pic.twitter.com/MtolZBKN16 — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) February 28, 2021

Injury and team news

Chelsea only have one major injury issue, as Thiago Silva continues to build his way back to full fitness after he was injured against Tottenham earlier this month. The veteran center back will not be fit for this game. USMNT star Christian Pulisic is back from a calf injury, and Tuchel has had some interesting things to say about his future at Chelsea.

Manchester United have Paul Pogba out injured, while Solskjaer is also without Edinson Cavani though Donny van de Beek is fit for the bench.

📣 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📣 Presenting your Reds to take on the Blues 👇 🔴 #MUFC

#️⃣ #CHEMUN

🏆 #PL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 28, 2021

What they’re saying

Thomas Tuchel on this game : “If we win, it will be huge for us and if they win it is huge for them.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Chelsea are the favorites at +125, while Manchester United is priced at +230 to win. The draw is probably the smart bet at +220.

Prediction

I’m going to go for a narrow win for Manchester United. Yes, Chelsea have improved, but I think Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford will be too much for the Blues to handle and that will force them to make it an open, entertaining game. That will suit United better. Away win. Chelsea 2-3 Manchester United.

How to watch Chelsea – Manchester United, stream and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

