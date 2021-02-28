Chelsea’s Werner: Tuchel helps me refind ‘the Timo from the Bundesliga’

Timo Werner opened up about his Chelsea dry spells during an interview released Sunday morning by our partners at Sky Sports ahead of a big top four tilt with Manchester United at Stamford Bridge (start time 11:30am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Werner, 24, had 10 goals and nine assists in 34 appearances for Chelsea since his summer move from RB Leipzig, not terrible but far from his enormous numbers in Germany.

After going four matches without a goal to start life in the Premier League, Werner scored four times in four matches before a nearly three-month spell without a league goal.

It hurt him and obviously hurt Frank Lampard (from SkySports).

“When you come here to play as a striker and be the man to score the goals, of course I felt a little bit guilty that I missed so many chances,” Werner said. “For the club, for the old manager but also for me because I want to score all the time and as much as I possibly can. Of course, if I’d scored four or five more goals maybe the old manager would still be here because we’d maybe have won two or three games more but you can’t look too much into the past because there are too many games ahead of us.”

Werner was held off the scoresheet in Chelsea’s 1-1 draw at Saints but had an assist versus Spurs, two against Sheffield United, and a goal versus Newcastle in the Blues’ three previous matches.

All that said about guilt, Werner admits there’s a natural connection with new boss Thomas Tuchel when it comes to his adjustment to a new system.

“I understood the old manager very well,” Werner said. “It was not because of the language, but when you can talk German to someone, there are things he can explain to me easier than the old manager could. It’s different when you talk to someone in your own language because one word is enough to make a sentence completely different. For me, that was the thing he changed. He knows me and his assistants know me from the Bundesliga. He gave me trust back and confidence back to be the Timo from the Bundesliga, to be back at the top and scoring goals.”

Timo from the Bundesliga, the new Jenny from the Block. Used to score a little, now will he score a lot?

