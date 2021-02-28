Mourinho praises Bale, as Spurs forward says he’s been ‘happy all season’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gareth Bale had his best match of his loan move to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, which came about a week after the now second-best performance of the stint.

Bale had two goals and an assist in a 4-0 beatdown of Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, giving him four goals and three assists in his last four matches.

Given that the 31-year-old Welsh star had just three goals before Christmas, that burst of production feels like a waterfall.

And Bale insists he’s not been in a bad place all season.

“It’s not just about scoring,” he said to the BBC after the game. “It’s about our all-round play and helping the team. I’m delighted with the goals and the assist and whatever I can do for the team. … I’ve been happy all season. In the dressing room I feel comfortable and I’m having fun. I’m happy and I’m sure it’s showing on the pitch. I wasn’t upset to be substituted. There are a lot of games to come. It’s important to keep building minutes each game.”

His boss was obviously pretty happy with the production.

Bale was very good, connecting on five-of-seven long passes and winning most of his duels in addition to the dynamic goal contributions.

“I am very happy for him, very happy for the team because the team needs his talent,” said Jose Mourinho. “I am very happy for him because he is quiet, doesn’t speak to [the media], watches, reads, listens or probably not, because he had all that from Real Madrid, probably ignores it a little bit.

“I am happy because when his condition is good he can do things like today. His game was very good, not just scoring, changing speeds, going inside. I am very happy for him.”

And while goals and assists don’t always tell the story, his assist and second goal were each sensational.

The opening goal was fine, too, but his assist to Harry Kane was inch-perfect over 60-plus yards and his curling finish later in the match was a delight.

