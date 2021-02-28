We’re past the halfway point of the Premier League 2020-21 season, and at this point you are who the table says you are — whether that be title contenders, top-four contenders (or pretenders) or odds-on favorites for relegation.

Plenty of the big boys struggled early in the season, while Liverpool and Tottenham raced out ahead of the pack, but it’s now Manchester City miles ahead of Manchester United and Leicester City in the Premier League title race.

West Ham currently occupy a Champions League place and can call themselves the top London side after 26 games.

Chelsea, Liverpool, Everton, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Arsenal round of the rest of the top-10 with everyone eight points of fewer back of the fourth and final UEFA Champions League place.

In short, the Premier League standings have been — and will continue to be — wild on multiple fronts as we charge full speed ahead into the second half of the campaign.

While it looked a foregone conclusion very recently that Fulham, West Brom and Sheffield United would all be relegated to the EFL Championship, the Cottagers are red-hot and quickly reeling in 17th-place Newcastle United. With just three points between the sides, the Magpies are officially in a relegation battle. Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley continue to collect points, though they are also now just three and five points clear of the drop, respectively. After winning three out of five Premier League fixtures in recent weeks, Sheffield United have lost four straight and float 15 points adrift of safety.

It no longer early days, but there will still be plenty of twists and turns ahead because, well, this is the Premier League.

Here’s a look at the latest Premier League table, which we will update throughout the 2020-21 season.

