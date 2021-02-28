Sheffield United – Liverpool: How to watch, start time, stream, odds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sheffield United’s desperate Premier League status now has fewer matches left than points from safety heading into Sunday’s visit from powerful Liverpool (start time 2:15pm ET Sunday online via Peacock Premium).

The silver lining for Chris Wilder’s Blades is that the reigning Premier League champions are on a terrible league run, losers of four-straight against Everton, Leicester City, Man City, and Brighton.

Sheffield United has lost three-straight itself after beating West Brom and remain dead-last, 14 points off of 17th-place with 13 matches left.

Sheffield United – Liverpool injury news

The Blades are now without John Egan in addition to long-term injuries to Sander Berge, Jack O’Connell, and Jack Robinson. Lys Mousset will also miss out with a knock.

For Liverpool, there will still be no Fabinho and no Diogo Jota in addition to Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, James Milner, and Jordan Henderson.

McGoldrick & McBurnie up top. 👊 Here's how the Bladesmen line-up for tonight's game against Liverpool.#SHULIV 🔜 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) February 28, 2021

Our line-up to face @SheffieldUnited ⚽️ Alisson is absent on compassionate grounds, while Jota misses out due to illness. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 28, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Liverpool is a heavy favorite to take all the points, at -264, while a draw delivers +380 and a Sheffield United win would pay +650.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

It wouldn’t feel right to predict a Blades win, though Rhian Brewster ringing up a goal against the suddenly-struggling club who sold him this summer would be dramatic. Chris Wilder isn’t exactly calling Brewster’s number, though, and it feels like the perfect “get right” game that sends the PL champions back on firm footing and sends Sheffield United into further despair. Sheffield United 0-4 Liverpool.

How to watch Sheffield United – Liverpool, stream and start time

Kick off: 2:15pm ET, Sunday

Stream: Online via Peacock Premium

Follow @NicholasMendola