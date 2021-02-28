WATCH: Bale burns Burnley with goal, showman assist in 15 minutes

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bale, Kane, and Son: This is how Jose Mourinho hoped Tottenham would look when the club brought back Gareth Bale on loan from Real Madrid.

The Gareth Bale revival tour has finally hit North London for a Premier League home show.

Bale posted a fine goal and a highlight-reel assist within a quarter-hour of action at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, Lucas Moura scoring in the 32nd minute as Spurs have opened up a 3-0 lead on Burnley.

He now has three goals and three assists in his last four games, the previous outings being two legs against Wolfsberger in the Europa League and a PL loss at West Ham.

The Welshman turned a very nice Heung-min Son cross past Nick Pope in the second minute, then sent a whale of a pass over the top of the Clarets to find Kane on the left.

The English striker didn’t need an invitation to beat Pope, though a tricky turn off a Claret certainly hurt the keeper’s chances of another amazing save.

Real Madrid loanee Bale, 31, entered the game with six goals and two assists in 930 minutes across all competitions this season, his first with Tottenham since 2012-13.

There’s still nearly an hour left in North London. Will Bale get anything else on the board? What a pass.

