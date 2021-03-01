Burnley – Leicester: The Foxes will look to quickly rebound from a weekend defeat and make up that lost ground in the race for second when they visit the Clarets at Turf Moor on Wednesday (Watch live at 1 pm ET, on Peacock Premium).

Brendan Rodgers’ side was already walking wounded ahead of Sunday’s clash with Arsenal, and they left the King Power Stadium even worse off with a 3-1 defeat to the Gunners and a medium-term injury to key attacking star Harvey Barnes. A scorer of nine goals and provider of nine assists in the Premier League this season, Barnes (torn patellar tendon) will miss six weeks for a side possibly already without the likes of Jamie Vardy, James Maddison, Wesley Fofana and Jonny Evans, along with the confirmed absences of James Justin, Dennis Praet and Ayoze Perez.

Burnley, on the other hand are largely healthy as they endure another poor run of results in recent weeks. After effectively saving themselves from relegation during a two-month period that saw them go 7W-2D-4L, Sean Dyche’s men have won just one of their last eight Premier League games and were beaten by Tottenham in an embarrassingly easy manner on Sunday.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Burnley – Leicester this Wednesday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Burnley – Leicester (INJURY REPORT)

Burnley: QUESTIONABLE: Robbie Brady (ankle), Erik Pieters (groin) | OUT: Ashley Barnes (thigh), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (groin)

Leicester: QUESTIONABLE: James Maddison (hip), Wesley Fofana (thigh), Jonny Evans (calf) | OUT: James Justin (knee), Harvey Barnes (knee0, Dennis Praet (hamstring), Wes Morgan (back), Ayoze Perez (knee)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Burnley (+300) | Leicester (+100)| Draw (+220)

Prediction

Burnley will simply refuse to offer Leicester the in-behind space they require to counter-attack the way they typically do. That means Leicester will have to break down a notoriously regimented low block, which will cause them plenty of problems. Burnley 0-0 Leicester.

How to watch Burnley – Leicester: stream and start time

Kickoff: 1 pm ET Wednesday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

