Everton – Southampton will be a lively encounter on Monday (start time 3pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at Goodison Park.

Everton will be flying after their win at Liverpool last time out but Carlo Ancelotti has warned against complacency as they have struggled at home this season. Some big players will be fit to start as the Toffees are still in the top four hunt as we enter the business end of the season.

As for Ralph Hasenhuttl and Southampton, they’ve slid alarmingly down the table after seven defeats in their last eight and injuries and poor mistakes have piled up. Saints did beat Everton early this season and they will need Danny Ings to fire them towards a win which would ease any lingering fears of being sucked into the relegation battle.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Everton – Southampton.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Team news

Everton have Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Allan fit to start, which is a big boost. Yerry Mina and Jean-Philippe Gbamin remain out injured, while James Rodriguez, Seamus Coleman and Tom Davies are missing from the squad for this one after small issues.

Southampton have been dealt another huge blow as influential central midfielder Oriol Romeu has been ruled out for the season with a fracture in his ankle. Ibrahima Diallo, Kyle Walker-Peters, Will Smallbone, Michael Obafemi and Theo Walcott remain out for the Saints, while Takumi Minamino is also out. Fraser Forster returns in goal, while Moussa Djenepo and Danny Ings also return to the starting lineup.

🚨 T E A M S H E E T 🚨 The #SaintsFC side to take on #EFC tonight: pic.twitter.com/CIjc2puXQ8 — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) March 1, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Everton are the big favorites to win at +110, while Southampton are priced at +240 to win. The draw could be a good bet at +240.

Prediction

It’s tough to see anything other than an Everton win but Saints are scrapping away and will be desperate to get something. They match up well tactically against Everton, but the Toffees will have too much quality in attack. Everton 2-1 Southampton.

How to watch Everton – Southampton, stream and start time

Kick off: Monday, 3pm ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

