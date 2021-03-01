Manchester United have revealed that Luke Shaw misheard what referee Stuart Attwell said to Harry Maguire after controversy arrived in their 0-0 draw at Chelsea on Sunday.

Following the game, Shaw said that Attwell had told Maguire that he couldn’t give the penalty kick for a handball as it was ‘going to cause a lot of talk’ after the game.

Apparently, that wasn’t the case.

The incident in question occurred in the first half as the ball hit the hand of Chelsea defender Callum Hudson-Odoi, who was close to Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood in the penalty box, and Attwell was told by VAR to look at the incident on the pitch-side monitor. After looking at the footage, Attwell decided to not award a penalty kick.

Here is more info from Manchester United to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports as Shaw’s initial claim was off the mark

“United have moved to clarify the conversation between Maguire and Attwell, telling Sky Sports News that Maguire has told club officials that Shaw misheard what was said regarding the penalty.”

What did Manchester United left back Luke Shaw say?

Luke Shaw was asked for his reaction after the game, and here were those comments which caused a stir.

“At the time, I saw a handball,” he said. “I didn’t know whether it was Mason or Callum. I just carried on. I didn’t even know there was a potential check. I don’t know why they stopped [the game] if it wasn’t going to be a pen. The ref even said to H (Harry Maguire), I heard him that ‘if I say it is a pen, then it is going to cause a lot of talk about it after’, so I don’t know what happened there.

“H said that they got told it was a pen. He got told it was a penalty by VAR so I’m not sure what’s gone on. I don’t understand why he’s stopped. If he’s going to stop, you would think maybe he is going to give a pen, because we had the ball. We were attacking.

“It’s confusing with this VAR, because if it’s not going to be a pen, they might as well carry on, not stop the flow of the game. But I’m not going to moan about it, because I don’t think either team did enough to win.”

Shaw’s manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has long believed there is pressure being put on referees by other Premier League managers to not give Manchester United penalty kicks, and he reaffirmed that belief after the game.

“They are putting pressure on the referees to give penalties against us,” Solskjaer said. “There was a manager, was it Frank, who started it? There’s loads of talk about us getting penalties when there’s no doubt whatsoever. Today we should’ve had a penalty, it’s clear what it is.”

Solskjaer also hit out on an article that Chelsea put up on their website ahead of the game focusing on VAR decisions going United’s way.

“It’s not right, is it?” Solskjaer said. “It’s all this outside influence, even with VAR. We talked before the game on Harry. That’s cheeky when they put that on web site. That’s putting it on the referees.”

