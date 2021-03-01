Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The USMNT have revealed their roster for Olympic qualifying this month, and it is absolutely stacked with young U.S. talent.

Jason Kreis has named a 31-man roster which will be cut down to 20 players 10 days before the tournament begins. The USMNT U23 side will now head to a training camp in Mexico.

Players born on or after Jan. 1, 1997 are eligible to compete in the tournament, which is essentially a under 24 tournament.

“We’re excited to finally return to Guadalajara ahead of the Olympic qualifying tournament,” Kreis said. “A lot has changed since March 2020, but we’ve seen our player pool grow and gain invaluable experience over the last year. We’re looking forward to a few weeks of preparation ahead of the tournament and we’re thankful for the cooperation of the clubs in releasing their players for this very important training camp. I’m confident that the group we’ve assembled can achieve our ultimate goal of qualifying for the Olympics in Tokyo.”

Ulysses Llanez, Sebastian Soto and Djordje Mihailovic are some of the higher profile players included in the squad. 15 of the 31-man roster have played for the full national team.

While European-based trio Brenden Aaronson, Konrad de la Fuente and Bryan Reynolds are some of the big name players not included on the USMNT roster after being on the initial 50-man squad. Portland Timbers star Jeremy Ebobisse is a surprise omission, while there are also some issues regarding players having to quarantine and missing out on CONCACAF Champions League games for their respective MLS clubs. This is a fluid situation.

One major note: LA Galaxy star Efrain Alvarez, 18, was named in the preliminary rosters of both the USMNT and Mexico, as he still hasn’t selected who he wants to represent at international level. Alvarez represented Mexico at the U17 World Cup in 2019 and would have to perform a one-time switch to the USMNT. Alvarez was not named in the 31-man USMNT squad.

The tournament takes place in Mexico on Mar. 18-30, and you won’t need reminding that the USMNT have failed to qualify for the last two Olympics.

For this tournament, the USMNT have been drawn in Group A alongside Mexico, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic. Group B includes Canada, El Salvador, Haiti and Honduras.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals and the two teams who reach the final will qualify for the final tournament at the Tokyo Olympics which runs from July 21 to August 7 in 2021.

USMNT initial roster for Olympic qualifying – Full squad lists, here

U-23 USMNT TRAINING CAMP ROSTER BY POSITION (CLUB; HOMETOWN):



GOALKEEPERS (4): Matt Freese (Philadelphia Union; Wayne, Pa.), Jonathan Klinsmann (LA Galaxy; Munich, Germany), JT Marcinkowski (San Jose Earthquakes, Alamo, Calif.), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake; Oxnard, Calif.)

DEFENDERS (10): Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy; Lompoc, Calif.), George Bello (Atlanta United FC; Douglasville, Ga.), Marco Farfan (LAFC; Gresham, Ore.), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake; Tucson, Ariz.), Aaron Herrera (Real Salt Lake; Las Cruces, N.M.), Henry Kessler (New England Revolution; New York, N.Y.), Mauricio Pineda (Chicago Fire FC; Bolingbrook, Ill.), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United FC; Arlington, Mass.), Austin Trusty (Colorado Rapids; Media, Pa.), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids; Colorado Springs, Colo.)

MIDFIELDERS (8): Frankie Amaya (FC Cincinnati; Santa Ana, Calif.), Cole Bassett (Colorado Rapids; Littleton, Colo.), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional/BRA; Denville, N.J.), Hassani Dotson (Minnesota United FC; Federal Way, Wash.), Andres Perea (Orlando City SC; Medellin, Colombia), Tanner Tessmann (FC Dallas; Hoover, Ala.), Eryk Williamson (Portland Timbers; Alexandria, Va.), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; Bloomington, Minn.)

FORWARDS (9): Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas; McKinney, Texas), Brooks Lennon (Atlanta United FC; Paradise Valley, Ariz.), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids; Plantation, Fla.), Ulysses Llanez (Heerenveen/NED; Lynwood, Calif.), Benji Michel (Orlando City SC; Orlando, Fla.), Djordje Mihailovic (CF Montreal/CAN; Jacksonville, Fla.), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas; McKinney, Texas), Sebastian Saucedo (UNAM Pumas/MEX; Park City, Utah), Sebastian Soto (Norwich City/ENG; San Diego, Calif.)

CONCACAF Olympic qualifying

How to watch: Watch live on the CONCACAF app

Dates: March 18-30

News and updates: online via ProSoccerTalk

CONCACAF 2020 Olympic qualifying schedule

Group Stage

Thursday, March 18 – Jalisco Stadium

3pm ET: USA vs Costa Rica

7:30pm ET: Mexico vs Dominican Republic

Friday, March 19 – Jalisco Stadium

3:30pm ET: Honduras vs Haiti

6pm ET: Canada vs El Salvador

Sunday, March 21 – Akron Stadium

7pm ET: Dominican Republic vs USA

9:30pm ET: Costa Rica vs Mexico

Monday, March 22 – Akron Stadium

6pm ET: Haiti vs Canada

8:30pm ET: El Salvador vs Honduras

Wednesday, March 24 – Jalisco Stadium

7pm ET: Costa Rica vs Dominican Republic

9:30pm ET: Mexico vs USA

Thursday, March 25 – Jalisco Stadium

7pm ET: El Salvador vs Haiti

9:30pm ET: Honduras vs Canada

Semifinals

Sunday, March 28 – Jalisco Stadium

6pm ET: 1B vs 2A

9pm ET: 1A vs 2B

Final

Tuesday, March 30 – Akron Stadium

9pm ET: Winner Semifinal 1 vs Winner Semifinal 2

