Pep looks at Manchester United, not title, after Man City wins 21st-straight

Good times can breed clarity, and Manchester City keeps pumping out pearls of wisdom as part of the club’s 21-match winning streak.

City blew an early lead but fired forward late in a 4-1 win over Wolves on Tuesday at the Etihad Stadium, a carbon copy of several dominant early-season performances that didn’t produce three points.

Riyad Mahrez summed it up well, the Algerian a part of multiple goals in pushing City 15 points clear of the field with one more match played than its two closest competitors.

“Sometimes you can have the ball for 90% of the time and you don’t kill the game,” Mahrez said. “The last 10 minutes were so good. We scored and we finished the game strong and we are very happy.”

If you read “so good” and thought, hmm, that’s Pep’s line… well, it is.

Guardiola, for what it’s worth has switched to full-on title denial mode. Like Jurgen Klopp last year and scores of other coaches, it’s just about the next game.

How sweet.

“Manchester United,” Guardiola said after the game, mentioning City’s Sunday derby. “That’s all we care [about]. The champions are Liverpool, the crown belongs to them. We are in the best position right now to take them out and we are going to try but they are the champions. There are 33 points to play for. Tomorrow our opponents will play, we have one or two days off and prepare for Manchester United at home.”

Where will City’s 21-match winning run — 15 in the Premier League — end? City is home for Sunday’s derby and a midweek visit from Southampton before heading to Fulham on March 13 and hosting Borussia Monchengladbach three days later. That’s 25. Can they get there?

