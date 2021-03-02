Liverpool – Chelsea will be an incredible game at Anfield on Thursday (start time 3:15pm ET on Peacock Premium) as both Premier League giants are locked in a battle to finish in the top four.

Chelsea currently have 44 points in the Premier League, while Liverpool have 43. This is pivotal in their top four hopes.

Liverpool are coming off the back of a morale-boosting win at Sheffield United but they continue to struggle with defensive injuries. Jurgen Klopp’s side are battling through it and, like Chelsea, are in a positive position in their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie. All is not lost for the reigning Premier League champions as Klopp faces his countryman, Thomas Tuchel.

As for Chelsea, Tuchel remains unbeaten as their manager and he has shored up their defensive issues to set the foundation for his spell in charge of the Blues. Their dour draw at home against Manchester United last weekend proved that he may need to loosen the shackles slightly, but he is moving things in the right direction.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool – Chelsea.

Team news

Liverpool are without Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez long-term, while Joel Matip is missing. The likes of Fabinho and Diogo Jota are making progress in their return from injury, while Jordan Henderson is out until April with a groin injury.

Chelsea are sweating on the fitness of Thiago Silva, who has been missing since the win at Tottenham last month. Callum Hudson-Odoi came off with a thigh injury. USMNT star Christian Pulisic came off the bench against Man United and played in a false nine position, and did pretty well.

What they’re saying

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante says they will go for it at Liverpool : “It is a very important game for us. We are very close in the league and we go there for a win. We know it will not be easy but we got there with hope and I am sure we can get a good result from Anfield. We need to do everything we can to get this top four.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Liverpool are +125 to win and are the favorites, while Chelsea are +205 to win. The draw is +245.

Prediction

I’m going to lean towards a home win here. Despite their injuries, Liverpool are showing signs of improvement and Chelsea are struggling to score goals in attack. I think Mane and Salah will come up with the goods. Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea.

How to watch Liverpool – Chelsea, stream and start time

Kick off: 3:15pm ET, Thursday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Peacock Premium

