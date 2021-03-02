Manchester City – Wolves, stream live! How to watch, odds, prediction

Manchester City – Wolves should be an intriguing clash on Tuesday (start time 3pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City have been in imperious form, winning 20-straight games in all competitions and 14-straight in the Premier League as they sit 12 points clear atop the table. Pep Guardiola has rotated his team masterfully in recent weeks, but City were pushed all the way by West Ham United at the weekend in their 2-1 win.

Wolves have looked more like themselves in recent weeks as Nuno Espirito Santo has seen Pedro Neto and Adama Traore step up in attack. Wolves are unbeaten in five league games heading into this clash and they’ve always caused Manchester City problems since they were promoted to the Premier League back in 2018.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester City – Wolves.

Team news

Manchester City are without Nathan Ake through injury but are fully fit aside from that. Sergio Aguero is on the bench after he returned to the lineup against West Ham but looked, understandably, a little rusty. Jesus, Sterling, Cancelo, Jesus, Rodri and Laporte come back into the lineup as Guardiola has an eye on the Manchester derby.

Wolves are positive that Raul Jimenez can return to full training soon as the Mexico star continues to step up his progress from a fractured skull in November. Daniel Podence, Willy Boly and Marcal have been out in recent weeks but are making progress towards a return,. Ki-Jana Hoever comes in for Willian Jose in one change for Wolves.

What they’re saying

Pep Guardiola on the troubles Wolves have caused City: “The history against them shows us how tough it has been and it will be. We know exactly the type of game we have to play and to be so intense but at the same time be calm because they play with ambition and patience to punish you. We have to be so clever because the last years have been tough, with the quality of players they have. This year it will be no exception.”

Nuno Espirito Santo on Wolves’ challenge of ending City’s winning run: “There’s a way to play against all the opponents, it doesn’t change, it’s about yourself, it’s about your tasks, it’s about the way you face and the attitude that you have for the game, every ball is important. There’s no different way to play football. It’s all about competing, winning your duels, completing your tasks, play good football, enjoy the game – it’s always the same. We never approach a game with nothing to lose. There’s always something to lose and always something to win, but the aim is to compete.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

As expected, Manchester City are the red-hot favorites and they are at -556 to win. Wolves are at a whopping +1500 and the draw is +550.

Prediction

It’s tough to see anything other than a Manchester City win, because they are in the zone right now. This will be very tight and very similar to the game against West Ham at the weekend. I’m going for the same result. Manchester City 2-1 Wolves.

How to watch Manchester City – Wolves stream and start time

Kick off: Tuesday, 3pm ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

