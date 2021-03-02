Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron are out injured for Newcastle United as Steve Bruce has been dealt another huge blow as the Magpies battle against relegation.

Both players were injured in the draw with Wolves on Saturday, as the French and Paraguayan wingers have been key in trying to kick the Magpies in recent weeks.

Saint-Maximin has missed a large chunk of this season through injury and complications after contracting COVID-19. Almiron has been influential in a central role in recent weeks and will be a big loss.

Here is the statement on the duo from the Newcastle website, as the Magpies are just a few points above the drop zone heading into the final 12 games of the season.

“Newcastle United forwards Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin will be out of action until April after picking up injuries during the Magpies’ 1-1 draw with Wolves on Saturday.

“Almiron sustained a knee injury and had to be replaced at half time, while Saint-Maximin suffered a groin injury in the 63rd minute. Both have undergone scans and will continue their rehabilitation with the club’s medical team.”

Newcastle hit hard by injuries

The fact that Newcastle have only put a timeframe of ‘April’ for their return is far from promising.

With star striker Callum Wilson out injured, Newcastle are now without their three first-choice forwards.

Bruce has had consistent injury problems this season, with Federico Fernandez, Fabian Schar, Javier Manquillo and Emil Krath also out. The likes of Dwight Gayle, Andy Carroll and Ryan Fraser will now have to step up in the absence of Wilson, Almiron and Saint-Maximin.

Their game at West Bromwich Albion on Sunday (start time, 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN) is huge as both Fulham and West Brom are dragging themselves towards safety.

Newcastle have a very tough remaining schedule and it looks like their final day trip to Fulham could be pivotal in deciding which team is relegated from the Premier League.

