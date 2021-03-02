Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LONDON – USMNT star Christian Pulisic was back in action for Chelsea in the Premier League, and he caused Manchester United a lot of problems when he jumped off the bench in the draw at Stamford Bridge.

Pulisic, 22, was lively as he played as a central striker in a new role. Tammy Abraham was left out of the squad altogether, so perhaps Pulisic will be a speedy central striker for Chelsea in the weeks ahead?

He is still waiting for his first start in the Premier League under new Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel and coming on as a central striker in this new 3-4-2-1 formation showed that this system really isn’t for him.

Here’s a look at what Pulisic got up to during his time on the pitch in west London.

65th minute: He comes on for Giroud, playing up top with Hakim Ziyech. Central role for Pulisic. He is a number nine!

69th minute: Made a darting run behind Harry Maguire, but Ziyech’s ball can’t quite find him.

70th minute: Held the ball up then drifted out to the right. Tried hard to get on the ball. He floated out left from a central position and linked up well with Mount, who overplayed his pass.

72nd minute: “Christian, go!” screams Tuchel from the sidelines. He wants Chelsea to go direct and use his pace over the top. Good plan, and it is working.

77th minute: Burst down the left wing and pulled a ball back which nobody could get on the end of. Another moment of promise as he made an impact in the final third.

79th minute: Pulisic did superbly to accelerate away from Maguire on the touchline and is clattered by the Manchester United skipper, who is booked.

83rd minute: He again accelerates away from United as Luke Shaw clattered him but the referee waves play on. United are scared off his pace. No sign of that recent calf injury.

85th minute: Runs at Manchester United’s defense but blasts way over the bar. Tuchel is frustrated on the bench.

87th minute: Gave away a foul on Maguire. Lively. Hungry.

