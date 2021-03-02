West Brom – Everton: How to watch, injury news, start time, odds, picks

West Brom – Everton: West Brom’s boosted hopes of a great escape meet top-four dreaming Everton at the Hawthorns on Thursday (start time 1pm ET online via Peacock Premium).
Everton can move back into the top four with a win, the Toffees coming off wins over Liverpool and Southampton.
West Brom just won its first match in eight tries and is on a three-match unbeaten run for the first time this season.
Sam Allardyce’s Baggies are on 17 points, nine back of 17th-place Newcastle and 16th-place Brighton with 12 matches left.
WATCH WEST BROM – EVERTON STREAM LIVE
Team news
Robert Snodgrass and Semi Ajayi are out, while Kieran Gibbs is doubtful to participate in the match.
Yerry Mina and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are out for Everton. Tom Davies, Robin Olsen, and Seamus Coleman are possibilities, while the Toffees are hopeful that James Rodriguez can play after picking up a knock.
Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)
West Brom is getting surprisingly low underdog status at +320, while a draw pays +255, and an Everton win pays -118.
Prediction
If there’s gonna be a great escape for Big Sam, it has to include this one at home to Everton (as well as Newcastle and Palace next). West Brom 0-3 Everton.
How to watch West Brom – Everton stream and start time
Kickoff: 1pm ET Thursday
Stream: Online via Peacock Premium