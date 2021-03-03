‘Ask Zizou’ – Mourinho would prefer no questions on Gareth Bale’s future

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jose Mourinho is pretty tired of answering questions about Gareth Bale.

The Welsh star is back in fine form and starring for Tottenham in his first year on loan from Real Madrid, which has naturally led to further questions.

For a while, it was a lot of “Why isn’t Gareth playing?” and almost instantly it’s become, “So, Is he coming back?”

Now, as Spurs prepare to visit London rivals Fulham on Thursday (start time 1pm ET online via Peacock Premium), Mourinho would prefer you ask him just about anything else.

“Gareth again! Maybe he does not play tomorrow and every question is about Gareth. Come on. Just because he scored two goals. Come on,” Mourinho said, via Football.London. “In relation to that you should contact your colleagues in Madrid and they should ask Zidane as he is a Real Madrid player and he is not a Tottenham player so Real Madrid has everything in their hands.”

“They have a player with one year of contract and have the power in their hands. I just have a player on loan and I am trying to take the best out of the player for Tottenham Hotspur, for all the respect to Real Madrid. It is the same with Carlos Vinicius. We try to take care of the player we have on loan for us but also for the respect we have for the club who loans the player.

“If you want to ask anything about Gareth’s future ask your colleagues in Madrid to ask Zizou.”

What’s this feeling inside?

Is it?

Sympathy for Jose Mourinho?

As we said above, the combustible trophy collector had to answer questions about Bale not playing when the Welsh player was out-of-form and now his hot streak has immediately produced questions on whether he’ll stay forever.

Also, can’t wait to hear the questions if Bale either does not start or scores a hat trick tomorrow versus Fulham. Silly season come early.

