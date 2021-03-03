Burnley – Arsenal: The Gunners will look to protect their place in the top half of the Premier League table when they visit the Clarets at Turf Moor on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Mikel Arteta and Co., could also make an upward move and climb above 9th place for the first time since mid-October with a win and a bit of help from other results. Results have been consistently inconsistent of late (DLLWLW in their last six Premier League games), thus the opportunity to gain significant ground on 8th-place Tottenham Hotspur or 9th-place Aston Villa — both of whom have struggled in their own right — has largely been missed. Last weekend’s victory over Leicester was perhaps the best Arsenal have looked all season.

As for Burnley, recent form has been just as problematic for Sean Dyche’s men. With just one win from their last seven Premier League games, the Clarets are yet to fully extricate themselves from the possibility of being relegated. Thanks to Fulham’s sudden uptick in results (just one defeat in their last eight games), Burnley now sit just five points clear of the drop.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Burnley – Arsenal this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Burnley – Arsenal (INJURY REPORT)

Burnley: QUESTIONABLE: Robbie Brady (ankle), Erik Pieters (groin) | OUT: Ashley Barnes (thigh), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (groin)

Arsenal: QUESTIONABLE: Emile Smith Rowe (groin)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Burnley (+425) | Arsenal (-159)| Draw (+290)

Prediction

With Burnley in action midweek and Arsenal enjoying their first full week between games since the start of February (seven games played in 28 days), the Gunners have to be considered massive favorites for this one. When the whistle blows on Saturday, only Arsenal can beat Arsenal if they so choose. Burnley 0-2 Arsenal.

How to watch Burnley – Arsenal: stream and start time

Kickoff: 7:30 am ET Saturday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

