Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Aston Villa will be desperate to relaunch their top-four campaign with a win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Wednesday (Watch live at 1 pm ET, on Peacock Premium).

SHEFFIELD UNITED – ASTON VILLA STREAM LIVE

Dean Smith’s side has battled through a period of up-and-down form over the last two months (Aston Villa are without back-to-back wins since Boxing Day — a streak they can break on Wednesday after winning away to Leeds United on Saturday), but they have only fallen marginally off the Champions League pace as a result. They sit 9th ahead of their clash with the last-place Blades, but the points gap to West Ham United in 4th is just six and Villa have two games in hand.

And then there’s Sheffield United, who sit six points out of 19th, 12 out of 18th and 15 out of 17th. Relegation is, in three words, a foregone conclusion. Chris Wilder’s side has lost four straight heading into the midweek clash with Aston Villa.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Wednesday’s fixture with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news (INJURY REPORT)

Sheffield United: OUT: Sander Berge (hamstring), Chris Basham (undisclosed), John Egan (ankle), Jack O’Connell (knee), Jack Robinson (undisclosed), Jayden Bogle (undisclosed), Jack Rodwell (undisclosed)

One change for the Blades. 🔁 Rhian Brewster replaces Oli McBurnie in the starting XI.#SHUAVL 🔜 pic.twitter.com/BW1TPcYq3U — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) March 3, 2021

Aston Villa: QUESTIONABLE: Jack Grealish (calf), Emiliano Martinez (groin) | OUT: Matty Cash (hamstring), Kortney Hause (foot), Wesley (knee)

⚫ 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⚫ This is your Aston Villa team to face Sheffield United tonight! 👊 #SHUAVL pic.twitter.com/bSTNu6WpqC — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) March 3, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Sheffield United (+225) | Aston Villa (+106)| Draw (+235)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

The task will be infinitely more difficult is Jack Grealish is unable to go again, but in the end Aston Villa have more than enough quality to beat what will go down as (statistically speaking) one of the worst sides in Premier League history. Sheffield United 0-2 Aston Villa.

How to watch Sheffield United – Aston Villa: stream and start time

Kickoff: 1 pm ET Wednesday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Follow @AndyEdMLS