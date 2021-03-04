2 Robbies podcast: Chelsea wins at Anfield, Man City keeps dominating

By Nicholas MendolaMar 4, 2021, 9:31 PM EST
0 Comments

Manchester United surprisingly slipped up at Palace, Liverpool’s loss versus Chelsea was surprising in that it wasn’t, and Manchester City is a finely-tuned machine.

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe are here to break down the midweek Premier League matches.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

The gents discuss:

  • Liverpool losing their 5th straight home match, this time at the hands of Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea (00:44)
  • Manchester City looking unbeatable against Wolves (23:45)
  • Manchester United dropping points in their draw with Crystal Palace (29:00)
  • Leicester’s injuries taking their toll in the Foxes’ draw at Burnley (39:00)
  • Tottenham getting a 1-0 win at Fulham, with Dele and Bale back in the starting XI (43:00).

To listen to more lively conversations and passionate debate from Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe, subscribe to The 2 Robbies Podcast on NBC via Apple Podcasts or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

And you can follow them on Twitter @The2RobbiesNBC here.

Click here for The 2 Robbies archive ] 

The latest PL action

Liverpool - Chelsea
Three things we learned from Liverpool – Chelsea
West Brom - Everton
Three things we learned from West Brom – Everton
Fulham - Tottenham
Three things we learned from Fulham – Tottenham