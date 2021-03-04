2 Robbies podcast: Chelsea wins at Anfield, Man City keeps dominating

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United surprisingly slipped up at Palace, Liverpool’s loss versus Chelsea was surprising in that it wasn’t, and Manchester City is a finely-tuned machine.

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe are here to break down the midweek Premier League matches.

The gents discuss:

Liverpool losing their 5th straight home match, this time at the hands of Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea (00:44)

Manchester City looking unbeatable against Wolves (23:45)

Manchester United dropping points in their draw with Crystal Palace (29:00)

Leicester’s injuries taking their toll in the Foxes’ draw at Burnley (39:00)

Tottenham getting a 1-0 win at Fulham, with Dele and Bale back in the starting XI (43:00).

