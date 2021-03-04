Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fulham – Tottenham: Scott Parker’s upstart Cottagers hope a London derby can help them make the next step toward their great escape when Fulham hosts Tottenham Hotspur at Craven Cottage (start time 1pm ET Thursday online via Peacock Premium).

Fulham was stung by its inability to finish in a dominant performance that only yielded a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace, and the Cottagers are within three points of 17th-place Newcastle and 16th-place Brighton.

Tottenham buried Burnley in a feel-good win on Sunday to restore some order to its season and give Jose Mourinho renewed hope of the top four.

Spurs are eighth with 39 points, six back of fourth-place West Ham with a match-in-hand.

Team news

Fulham won’t have Tom Cairney (still) and is unlikely to have Marek Rodak.

The team to take on Tottenham… Game mode 🔛#FULTOT pic.twitter.com/y0N0yThyVa — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) March 4, 2021

Spurs’ only injury concern is Giovani Lo Celso, and he’s still a week or two from returning to the team.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

A Fulham win will pay +280, while a draw deals out +245 and a Tottenham Hotspur win pays -106.

Prediction

On the balance of form, you’d bet on Fulham to get a good-enough performance to get a point or even three but the finishing has just been so substandard. Tottenham has often found points even when not at its best thanks to Harry Kane and Heung-min Son, plus Gareth Bale is looking pretty darn good lately. With the Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg injury scare being just a scare, Spurs should have more than enough. Fulham 0-2 Tottenham.

How to watch Fulham – Tottenham Hotspur stream and start time

Kickoff: 1pm ET Thursday

Stream: Online via Peacock Premium

