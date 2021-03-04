In the latest transfer news, Erling Haaland has apparently revealed the only six teams he would leave Borussia Dortmund for, while Liverpool have been linked with Houssem Aouar and Yves Bissuoma.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Starting with Erling Haaland, let’s look at this intriguing report from Germany which states he has drawn up a wishlist of potential new destinations.

Which clubs does Haaland want to sign for?

According to German outlet Bild, Haaland is keen to join one of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus, Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool.

That sound you can hear is the hearts of Chelsea fans everywhere shattering.

Per the report, Chelsea have ‘no chance’ of signing Haaland as the 20-year-old is very clear about which kind of team he wants to join. It would also be tough to see Liverpool, Barcelona or Juventus being able to afford to sign Haaland.

The report states that Manchester City and Real Madrid are the main frontrunners to sign the Norwegian striker, who has a release clause of $120 million in his contract in the summer of 2022.

Real Madrid veteran Karim Benzema is out of contract in the summer of 2022 and Haaland would be the perfect replacement, while Man City are likely to allow Sergio Aguero to move on when his current contract expires this summer, so they have a big need for a new star striker too.

City may push to jump ahead of the chasing pack and use their close connection with Haaland’s father, Alfe Inge, who played for City in the past, to sign Erling this summer. If you had to bet on his next destination now, surely City are the favorites to sign Haaland.

Aouar, Bissouma to Liverpool

According to a report from Goal, Liverpool are pushing ahead with plans to sign a new midfielder this summer.

Georginio Wijnaldum is widely expected to leave on a free transfer this summer, the report states that Houssem Aouar and Yves Bissouma are Liverpool’s main central midfield targets. It also states that Klopp will focus on bringing in another center back and forward, while the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri, Divock Origi and Harry Wilson will be moved on permanently.

Jurgen Klopp has been talking about how the reigning Premier League champions simply have to finish in the top four this season in order to attract the right caliber of player to Anfield.

And he’s right.

Aouar almost joined Liverpool and Arsenal in the past and it seems like the Frenchman is finally ready to move on from Lyon this summer, who want $60 million for him. Aouar, 22, is still a rising star in French football and he would be a perfect replacement for Wijnaldum.

With Jordan Henderson and James Milner coming towards the end of their careers, plus Naby Keita’s injury problems persisting, more pressure will be placed on youngster Curtis Jones and summer signing Thiago Alcantara to take hold of Liverpool’s midfield.

As for Bissouma, if Brighton are relegated from the Premier League then he is surely one of the first players they will sell to recoup their losses, while Arsenal and many others have also been linked with a move for the Mali international in recent months.

Bissouma, 24, is a more defensive option than Aouar but he is exactly the kind of midfielder that Liverpool have been missing this season to protect their back four. Is there a need for Fabinho and Bissouma in the same team? Can they play together in the midfield three?

It is clear that Klopp will have a big squad overhaul this summer, and it will be intriguing to see which players are moved on to fund the new arrivals.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports