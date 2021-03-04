Klopp: Liverpool loss to Chelsea ‘massive blow’ to Champions League aims

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp didn’t sugarcoat the impact of Thursday’s 1-0 loss to Chelsea, a defeat that sent them four points behind their fourth-place visitors to Anfield.

The seventh-place Reds’ 43 points are four points back of the victorious Blues.

“It’s a massive blow,” Klopp said. “You can’t lose this many games if you want to go to the Champions League.”

Klopp was obviously disappointed with his men, who only put one of seven shot attempts on target as Chelsea was too stout at the back.

“It’s the quality of Chelsea,” Klopp said. “A lot of things you have to consider but you cannot defend Chelsea completely over 95 minutes that they don’t have any chance. …Everything was really good until the final pass. Eighty percent, not enough. ”

Liverpool fullback Andy Robertson did his best to explain the club’s struggles at Anfield.

Once a fortress, the Reds haven’t won at home since a Dec. 16 defeat of Tottenham.

“Our home form since Boxing Day has been terrible,” Robertson said. “Two points since Boxing Day, forget our unbeaten run. That’s nonsense. We’re taking one step forward, two steps back.

“All of the teams are coming here and picking up points,” he added. “You can hear them in the other room celebrating after the game. Too many people are coming here and celebrating.”

There’s time to get right: A visit from desperate and improved Fulham comes Sunday before RB Leipzig heads to Anfield down 2-0 after one leg of the UEFA Champions League. Wolves, Arsenal, and Aston Villa follow, so getting sharp quickly is a must.

