In the latest transfer news Tariq Lamptey has been linked with a summer move to Arsenal from Brighton.

The report states that Arsenal are lining up right back replacements for Hector Bellerin, who could move on this summer with both Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona interested.

Fabrizio Romano states that Brighton star Lamptey, 20, is very high up on Arsenal’s list of options as Mikel Arteta is also looking at Max Aarons and it is clear there will be a big squad overhaul after another season of underachievement at the Emirates Stadium.

Where is best for Lamptey?

It was a brave move for Lamptey to leave Chelsea for Brighton in January 2020, but he knew what he was doing and recently signed a new contract until 2025.

He saw his minutes would be limited at Stamford Bridge and that he needed to play regularly, and he’s been a standout at Brighton.

Making that step to leave Chelsea, where had come through the academy, to join a Premier League club where he knew he would play week in, week out, is one that many other youngsters should see as an inspiration.

It is believed that Chelsea would receive a percentage of the transfer fee if they sell Lamptey to Arsenal, but a lot has to happen before that.

If Brighton are relegated from the Premier League, that changes everything as Lamptey, Yves Bissouma, Ben White and others would surely be sold to balance the books.

Lamptey injury news update

But first, Lamptey has to get fit and he’s missed a huge chunk of this season after impressing massively during project restart in the summer.

Lamptey injured his hamstring in December and has been missing ever since.

Brighton boss Graham Potter has a latest update on the right back, who was due back in action soon, and it is not a positive one.

“Tariq won’t be fit, he had a little setback this week and we need to get to the bottom of that. It’s a problem with his hamstring. He’s seeing a specialist and he’s not available for the weekend,” Potter said.

Lamptey is one of the jewels in Brighton’s crown and it would surely take a sizeable offer to sign him.

He is clearly one of the top young right backs in the Premier League and would slot in well with Arteta’s vision for Arsenal as he wants young, hungry players throughout his starting lineup.

Imagine Bukayo Saka flying up the left wing and Lamptey on the right for the next 10 years. My goodness, that would be epic.

