Liverpool – Chelsea player ratings were pretty one-sided as the Blues put in a professional display to continue their fine form under Thomas Tuchel.

Mason Mount’s goal was enough to hand Chelsea a huge 1-0 win in their top-four push, as Tuchel is still unbeaten as manager of the west London club.

As for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, the reigning champions have now lost five-straight games at home as they are in a real battle to stay in the top four battle.

Below is a look at our Liverpool – Chelsea player ratings, as we dish out marks out of 10.

Liverpool player ratings

Alisson: 6 – Caught out when he came off his line on Werner’s disallowed goal. Did well aside from that and saved well from Werner late on.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 5 – Some good deliveries in second half, but caught out defensively by Mount.

Fabinho: 5 – Looked rusty on his return to the team. Werner caught him out on many occasions.

Ozan Kabak: 5 – See above. Struggling to adapt to pace of Premier League.

Andy Robertson: 6 – Offered an attacking threat. Worked hard, as always, but just didn’t have that spark.

Curtis Jones: 5 – Couldn’t get on the ball or make forward runs. Subbed off.

Thiago Alcantara: 5 – Another sluggish display. Kante smothered him throughout.

Georginio Wijnaldum: 6 – Worked hard but looks to be running low on energy. Had a header saved.

Mohamed Salah: 4 – Poor display. Hardly threatened and subbed off with 30 minutes to go. Didn’t look happy with that, at all.

Roberto Firmino: 4 – Another subpar display. Loose passes and just couldn’t link up with the other forwards.

Sadio Mane: 5 – As always, made plenty of runs forward but made a mess of a big chance in the first half.

Substitution

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (62′ on for Salah): 5 – Looked rusty but tried to get on the ball.

Diogo Jota (62′ on for Jones): 5 – Couldn’t get up to speed with the game.

James Milner (80′ on for Thiago): N/A

Chelsea player ratings

Edouard Mendy: 6 – Came off his line on many occasions and gave his defense confidence.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 7 – Solid as ever. Positional sense kept Mane quiet.

Andreas Christensen: 8 – Really good. Put his body on the line and stood tall. Consistent displays.

Antonio Rudiger: 8 – Excellent performance. Blocked and cleared everything that came his way.

Reece James: 6 – A few shaky moments in the first half. Wasn’t able to get forward much.

Jorginho: 7 – Clipped some great balls over the top and helped to dictate the tempo.

N’Golo Kante: 9 – He was everywhere. Won the ball back so many times. Set the tone for this disciplined Chelsea display.

Ben Chilwell: 6 – Like James, did okay at left wing-back but wasn’t able to offer a threat in attack.

Mason Mount: 9 – Brilliant goal to decide the game, and looks really dangerous as one of the two underneath strikers.

Hakim Ziyech: 6 – Not really his type of game. Had a couple of key passes and shots around the box. Looks a bit rusty.

Timo Werner: 6 – Looked dangerous early on and should have scored but flicked his effort right at Alisson. Unlucky with the offside goal with VAR, and was caught offside on many occasions. Still doesn’t look confident in front of goal.

Substitutions

Christian Pulisic (66′ on for Ziyech): 6 – Hardly saw the ball but did his best to keep hold of it.

Mateo Kovacic (81′ on for Mount): N/A

Kai Havertz (90′ on for Werner): N/A

