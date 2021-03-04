Our latest Premier League Power Rankings are here and there are so many clubs heading in very different directions on current form.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

From surging and slumping giants to underdogs punching well above their weight, it is so congested at the top of the Premier League table with the top four battle still wide open and things are now much tighter in the relegation scrap too.

Check out the latest Premier League Power Rankings in the video above, while below is a little more info on the teams surging up the table and in fine form as things stand.

Latest Premier League Power Rankings – Presented by GNC

20 – Southampton: Eight defeats from their last nine but they are improving. Should have grabbed a point at Everton. They need Danny Ings to start scoring and have a very winnable run of games coming up, while their injury issues are improving. The next few weeks will be key in deciding which direction their season goes in. Can they climb away from the relegation scrap? (Even)

19 – Liverpool: Five defeats in a row at home, a club record, says it all and they were outplayed by Chelsea. Jurgen Klopp’s side are in freefall. Yes, they won away at Sheffield United, but even that was a struggle. They do not look like they will finish in the top four. The reigning champs have suffered with injuries, badly, but they look totally out of energy. Especially up top. (Down 1)

18 – Sheffield United: They are just about hanging in there. A valiant win against Aston Villa, when down to 10 men, and a confident display against Liverpool. Their recent form is much better, and they won’t go down without a fight. Plus, Chris Wilder will be on the beers this week. (Up 1)

17 – West Brom: Beat Brighton in bizarre circumstances, but then lost at home against Everton when they should have got a point. Have some huge six-pointers coming up, but time is running out for Big Sam. What a signing Mbaye Diagne has been. (Even)

16 – Newcastle: They are just above the relegation zone and lost both Almiron and Saint-Maximin to injury (to add to Wilson) at a crucial part of the season. Steve Bruce’s boys battled against Wolves, but they have some big games coming up that they have to win if they’re going to stay up. (Even)

15 – Burnley: No win in the last four games, but injuries have hit hard. Still have some lingering relegation fears and they need Wood and Barnes to be reunited up top. (Down 2)

14 – Brighton: Once again, dominated a game but missed two penalty kicks against West Brom and came unstuck after a bizarre VAR and referee call. Graham Potter’s side are playing really well, as they have all season, but aren’t getting the points they deserve. That should be worrying. (Down 3)

13 – Aston Villa: Really missing Jack Grealish and they are not playing well. At a pivotal point of the season, their European dream is slipping away slowly and that loss at Sheffield United hurt. (Down 1)

12 – Crystal Palace: Really good week, especially without Wilfried Zaha. Roy Hodgson is getting the absolute most out of this banged-up squad and they deserved a point against Man United. (Up 3)

11 – Leeds: Lost three of their last four and although they aren’t going to be relegated, any lingering hopes of mounting a late European push appears over. Still, a very good season back in the big time for Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds. (Down 2)

10 – Manchester United: Some really poor performances, as they looked tired in the draw at Palace with Bruno Fernandes unable to get them going. Dropped plenty of points in recent weeks and they are getting sucked into the top four battle when they should be sitting pretty in second. Worrying for Solskjaer. (Down 2)

9 – Wolves: Battled to a draw at Newcastle when they were far from their best. Raul Jimenez is getting closer to full fitness, and that’s a huge boost. (Down 4)

8 – Leicester City: Hammered by Arsenal and drew at Burnley, as these injuries have hit them hard. Will they miss out on finishing in the top four once again? Barnes and Maddison being ruled out is cruel. Looks like their top four race will come down to the final three games. (Down 5)

7 – Tottenham: Back-to-back wins against Burnley and Fulham may not seem like much, but two shutout victories and both Dele Alli and Gareth Bale delivering the goods is a huge boost. Jose Mourinho’s side are all of a sudden back in the top four race and they have their four star strikers ready to roll together. (Up 7)

6 – Arsenal: A real Jekyll and Hyde season continues. Dominated in a big away win at Leicester. They couldn’t make a late surge for the top four, could they? Mikel Arteta has been rotating his squad expertly. (Up 4)

5 – Chelsea: A very good week for Chelsea, as Tuchel has made them tough to beat and better defensively. Played well at home against Manchester United and should have won, then they went away to Anfield and beat Liverpool in a six-pointer. Top four hopes are well and truly alive and that is the bare minimum for this talented squad. Also: Mason Mount and N’Golo Kante have been superb. (Up 1)

4 – West Ham United: Played really well away at Man City and could have easily grabbed a point. With other teams slipping up in the top four race, they are right in the hunt for Champions League qualification. Seriously. Tough run of games, now. (Down 2)

3 – Fulham: So unlucky to not grab a point against Tottenham, but they are playing really well. Scott Parker’s side have a tough run of games coming up, but they remain in touching distance of the teams just above the bottom three. Need to be more clinical. (Up 1)

2 – Everton: A huge week for the Toffees after their win at Liverpool, as they backed it up with 1-0 wins against Southampton and West Brom. Richarlison is in fine form and Carlo Ancelotti has them so well organized with three wins on the spin. Top four, finally? (Up 5)

1 – Manchester City: Amazing. 21 wins in a row in all competitions. 14 points clear at the top of the table and they can rotate the team so easily. Champions elect. (Even)

Follow @JPW_NBCSports