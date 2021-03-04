Sheffield United – Southampton is a big game for both clubs on Saturday (start time 10am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at Bramall Lane, as the Blades and Saints battle in the bottom half of the table.

Chris Wilder saw his side dig deep to beat Aston Villa in midweek, as they were reduced to 10 men but held on for a big win to keep their very faint chances of surviving relegation alive. Going into this game they sit bottom of the Premier League and have 14 points with 11 games to go, but they have won four of their last 10 games in the Premier League.

Southampton have been in woeful form since 2021 began, as they’ve picked up just one point from their last nine games and have been dragged into the relegation battle after being in the top six for much of the first half of the season. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s boys have been hit hard by injuries, and have had back luck along the way, and they are now looking anxiously over their shoulder. A few victories from winnable games coming up should ease those fears, as a pivotal few weeks are coming up for both of these teams who are both in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Sheffield United – Southampton, as this game feels pivotal in deciding how the rest of the season will go for both clubs.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Premier League news West Brom – Everton, stream live! How to watch, odds, prediction Fulham – Tottenham, stream live! How to watch, odds, prediction Liverpool – Chelsea: How to watch, injury news, start time, odds, prediction

Team news

Sheffield United have big injury problems and Phil Jagielka is now suspended. Jack O’Connell and Jack Robinson are out for the season, while John Egan, Chris Basham, Jayden Bogle and Sander Berge are all missing.

Southampton’s injury problems look to be easing slightly as Ralph Hasenhuttl could have Kyle Walker-Peters, Ibrahima Diallo and Takumi Minamino back for this game. Moussa Djenepo may be rested. Oriol Romeu, Will Smallbone and Michael Obafemi are out long-term, while Theo Walcott will return in a few weeks.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Sheffield United are the big underdogs at +255 but given their recent form, at home, that price seems very decent. Southampton are priced at +105 to win. The draw is +240.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Both teams need a win, the Blades to keep their faint survival hopes alive and after a tough run of games, Saints will see this as must-win to ease any lingering fears of getting sucked into the relegation battle. I think it will end in a draw nobody wants. Sheffield United 1-1 Southampton.

How to watch Sheffield United – Southampton, stream and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @JPW_NBCSports