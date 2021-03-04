West Brom – Everton: West Brom’s boosted hopes of a great escape meet top-four dreaming Everton at the Hawthorns on Thursday (start time 1pm ET online via Peacock Premium).
Everton can move back into the top four with a win, the Toffees coming off wins over Liverpool and Southampton.
West Brom just won its first match in eight tries and is on a three-match unbeaten run for the first time this season.
Sam Allardyce’s Baggies are on 17 points, nine back of 17th-place Newcastle and 16th-place Brighton with 12 matches left.
Team news
Robert Snodgrass and Semi Ajayi are on the bench, while Kieran Gibbs is missing through injury.
Yerry Mina and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are out for Everton. Tom Davies, Robin Olsen, Seamus Coleman and James Rodriguez are out, while Bernardo and Alex Iwobi come into the lineup.
Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)
West Brom is getting surprisingly low underdog status at +320, while a draw pays +255, and an Everton win pays -118.
Prediction
If there’s gonna be a great escape for Big Sam, it has to include this one at home to Everton (as well as Newcastle and Palace next). West Brom 0-3 Everton.
