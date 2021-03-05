Brighton – Leicester City: How to watch, start time, stream, prediction, odds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brighton – Leicester City: Unlucky Brighton and stumbling Leicester City meet at the Amex Stadium on Saturday with differing reasons for desperation (start time 3pm ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium.

Leicester is winless in three matches across all competitions, losing 2-0 to Slavia Prague and 3-1 to Arsenal before drawing 1-1 at Burnley on Wednesday.

The third-place Foxes are a point back of Man United but now must look behind them to West Ham (five points back), Chelsea (six), and Liverpool (seven) holding a match-in-hand and Everton (seven) holding two.

Brighton, meanwhile, is just three points ahead of the bottom three, in 16th above Newcastle on goal differential. In the top six in many advanced statistical categories, that means little when you’re winless in four including losses to Crystal Palace and West Brom.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Brighton – Leicester City this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Brighton – Leicester City(INJURY REPORT)

Brighton

OUT: Solly March (knee). QUESTIONABLE: Florin Andone (knee), Adam Webster (ankle), Tariq Lamptey (thigh).

Leicester City

OUT: Harvey Barnes (knee), Ayoze Perez (knee), Dennis Praet (thigh), James Justin (knee), Jonny Evans (calf), Wes Morgan (lower back). QUESTIONABLE: James Maddison (groin).

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Brighton is +155 to win, not too far off from Leicester City’s +175. A draw is the unlikeliest of the bunch at +220.

Prediction

It depends on two big factors here: Can James Maddison play? And can Neal Maupay finish? Either way, we’re thinking there are openings for goals. Wesley Fofana’s midweek return off the bench could mean a start here and that’s bad news for Brighton. But Jamie Vardy doesn’t look lively of late and Harvey Barnes is also out of the mix. Brighton 1-1 Leicester City.

How to watch Brighton – Leicester City: stream and start time

Kickoff: 3pm ET Saturday

Stream: Online via Peacock Premium

